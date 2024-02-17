NBA Slam Dunk contest 2024 live stream: How to watch All-Star Saturday online, start time, TV channels

Almost as highly anticipated as the All-Star Game itself, the NBA's annual Slam Dunk contest has yielded some iconic images over the years. It's the headline event of this year's All-Star Saturday, and here you'll discover how to watch NBA Slam Dunk contest 2024 live streams online, on TV and from absolutely anywhere with a VPN.

2024 NBA Slam Dunk contest, start time, channel ► Date: Saturday (Feb. 17)

► Time: All-Star Saturday starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT on Sunday)

► Slam Dunk contest time: Approx. from 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT (2:30 a.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. AEDT)

• U.S. — TNT / TBS / Sling TV / Max

• CAN — TSN / TSN+

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• AUS — ESPN / Kayo (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

While the inaugural NBA Slam Dunk contest took place in 1984 (won by Pheonix Suns forward Larry Nance for any trivia fans out there), it was one Michael Jordan and his gravity-defying air that really gave the sideshow worldwide appeal, when he won it back-to-back in 1987 and 1988.

Last year's event saw the then-Philadelphia 76er Mac McClung come from nowhere to win the whole shebang. From 540 kickers to leapfrogging two people, the Virginia native measuring a relatively diminutive 6"2' put on a clinic to record three 50-point rounds.

Despite not having a spot on a NBA franchise this season, McClung heads to Indianapolis on Saturday to defend his crown. There he'll face Jacob Toppin of the Knicks, Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics who will then go on to play in Sunday's All-Star game.

To match the spectacle of the slam dunks, the Lucas Oil Stadium is hosting it on a "state-of-the-art full video LED court," designed to "enhance the fan experience in-arena and on broadcast through its interactive displays". During the show, it will display several different visual effects such as design and color changes, replays, stats and other animations.

Note that the Slam Dunk contest is the fourth and final event of All-Star Saturday, with the skills challenge and 3-point contests before it on the bill. Read on to see how you can watch the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk contest online and from wherever you are.

Watch NBA Slam Dunk contest 2024 live streams in the U.S.

All-Star Saturday gets started at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 17, with U.S. NBA fans spoilt for choice for where they can watch it.

On linear TV and cable, you can pick between TBS and TNT, who will be simulcasting the NBA Slam Dunk contest this year.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is probably the best value you can get, with both TNT and TBS included in either of its Orange or Blue plans with prices starting from just $40/month and your first month half-price.

Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also include TNT in their channel line-up.

The other option to watch is on HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free. Or pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10. The Sports Add-On is being thrown in for free with all regular subscriptions for a limited time.

You can get TNT and TBS in the Sling TV Orange and Blue packages. Whichever plan you choose, you'll get more than 30 premium channels, or combine them both for 45+ channels including ESPN, Fox, CNN and Comedy Central.

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk contest live stream from anywhere

If you're overseas and try to watch an All-Star Saturday livestream on your domestic streaming service, you'll find that access will be denied due to rights reasons and geo-restrictions.

Fortunately, there's a solution. A VPN (virtual private network) makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Slam Dunk contest live streams in the U.K.

British basketball fans get to watch NBA Slam Dunk contest live streams on TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport).

In the U.K., All-Star Saturday starts at 1 a.m. GMT in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 18. The Slam Dunk contest is last on, so expect it at some point from 2:30 a.m. onwards.

You can get TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

How to watch 2024 NBA Slam Dunk contest in Canada

TSN has the rights to show Slam Dunk contest live streams in Canada, with TSN4 and TSN5 showing the entirety of All-Star Saturday from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Note that Sunday's 2024 All-Star Game itself will be on Sportsnet, and not TSN.

How to watch NBA Slam Dunk contest live streams in Australia

Aussies will find NBA Slam Dunk contest live streams on ESPN via Foxtel. With All-Star Saturday scheduled for 12 p.m. midday AEDT on Sunday, the slam dunking action is likely to commence at some point after 1:30 p.m.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the game, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports to enjoy. There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

2024 NBA Slam Dunk competitors

Jaylen Brown — Boston Celtics

Jaime Jaquez Jr. — Miami Heat

Mac McClung — Osceola Magic (G League)

Jacob Toppin — New York Knicks

