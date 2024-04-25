How to watch World Pool Masters 2024 — live stream, TV channels, schedule

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz is the runaway leader atop the World Nineball Tour rankings, but the Spaniard is yet to make his mark at the World Pool Masters, where he's seeded No.1. Only the top eight players in the WNT rankings are seeded, which sets the bar sky-high right from the off.

2024 World Pool Masters live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 World Pool Masters run from Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 28.

With four former champions in Shane Van Boening, Ko Pin Yi, Joshua Filler and David Alcaide vying for the title at Halle39 in Hildesheim, Germany, the competition promises to be fierce. Ko, the reigning champion, is one of the lowest-ranked players in the draw, and his tournament-opening encounter with David Alcaide has the potential to be the tie of the round.

Two-time champion Van Boening has also been handed a rough assignment, against Duong Quoc Hoang, who's had joy against the American in the past, while Aloysius Yapp has the talent and form to bounce No.6 seed Jayson Shaw.

The opening round will be first to nine, the quarter-finals will be first to 10, the semis will be first to 11, and the final will be first to 13.

Watch World Pool Masters in the U.S.

You'll need a subscription to DAZN to watch the World Pool Masters live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $24.99 per month, or $224.99 per year.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

Watch World Pool Masters from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the pool on your usual subscription?

How to watch World Pool Masters in Australia

Aussies will find World Pool Masters live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the World Pool Masters, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

How to watch World Pool Masters in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the rights to World Pool Masters live streams in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch World Pool Masters in Canada

Matchroom.live is the only place to watch the World Pool Masters in Canada.

A subscription starts at US$1.99 per day, going up to US$49.99 per year, but the US$5.99 monthly pass looks like the best of both worlds.

World Pool Masters 2024 schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, April 25

12 p.m. – Joshua Filler vs Eklent Kaci

Followed by – Albin Ouschan vs Max Lechner

Followed by – Jayson Shaw vs Aloysius Yapp

Friday, April 26

6 a.m. – David Alcaide vs Ko Pin Yi

Followed by – Ko Ping Chung vs Wiktor Zielinski

12 p.m. – Francisco Sanchez Ruiz vs James Aranas

Followed by – Fedor Gorst vs Mario He

Followed by – Shane Van Boening vs Duong Quoc Hoang