How to watch Solheim Cup 2024: live stream golf online from anywhere

Watch the Solheim Cup 2024 live stream for the biggest team competition in women’s golf. It takes place between September 13–15 as Europe aim to retain the trophy for a record fourth time when they take on Team USA at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Solheim Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Solheim Cup 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Solheim Cup runs from Friday, September 13 until Sunday, September 15.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC / Golf Channel via Sling or Fubo, or on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

After wins in Ohio and Scotland, Europe staged a remarkable fightback to tie 14-14 with Team USA and retain the Solheim Cup last time out. The Americans will be desperate for victory on home soil in 2024 and, in Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu, they boast the top two players in the world. They will also be able to call upon the experience of Lexi Thompson who will make her seventh and final appearance in the Cup before retiring from full-time golf at the end of the year.

Europe also have experience in their ranks, with Sweden's Anna Nordqvist set to compete in her 9th Solheim Cup and Charly Hull playing in her seventh. The 28-year-old from England has finished inside the top 20 in five of her last six starts and her big personality can help to lighten up even the most tense situations. Ranked 10th in the world, France's Celine Boutier will be looking for a big performance after failing to pick up a point last year, while Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland may be making her debut but has enjoyed plenty of match-play success.

With the two team captains from last year's thrilling contest in Spain, Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis, reprising their roles, it's set to be a cracker! Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Solheim Cup golf live streams from in the world.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch Solheim Cup live streams 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Solheim Cup live streams on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the golf live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off Nord VPN – risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Fox Sports or another website and stream the golf live.

How to watch Solheim Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For the most comprehensive coverage of the Solheim Cup, the best option is the Golf Channel which is available via NBC. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Fubo (from $74.99/month) or Sling Blue with Sports Extra (from $51/month) to watch the Golf Channel.

Coverage from each day and timings are listed below.

Friday, September 13: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 14: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3 – 6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, September 15: 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 12 – 3 p.m. (NBC)

Streaming service Peacock will also show the 2024 Solheim Cup, with live simulcasts of NBC’s TV coverage on Saturday from 3 – 6 p.m. ET and Sunday from 12 – 3 p.m. ET.

Sling TV is one of the best values among cable alternatives. The Sling Blue package comes with 30-plus channels in the lineup, including NBC (in select markets). You'll need the Sports Extra add-on to get the Golf Channel, though..

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

In addition to showing 2024 Solheim Cup live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "Yellowstone", "Law and Order", the "Real Housewives" and more.

How to watch Solheim Cup 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the Solheim Cup in the U.K.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The US Open will be shown across its Sky Sports Golf and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Solheim Cup live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 2024 Solheim Cup live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Golf fans in Canada can get all the Solheim Cup action on the Golf Channel, which is available through most cable and satellite providers.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Solheim Cup live streams 2024 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Virginia here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big-name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on Kayo Sports, as if you were back home.

How to watch Solheim Cup 2024 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access Solheim Cup 2024 live streams via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of NZ$29.99/week, NZ$49.99/month or NZ$499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Solheim Cup teams

The 2024 Solheim Cup teams are as follows:

Team USA

Solheim Cup record (W-L-H) in brackets

* denotes captain’s pick

Nelly Korda (7-4-1)

Lilia Vu (1-3-0)

Lauren Caughlin (rookie)

Ally Ewing (3-8-1)

Allisen Corpuz (2-1-1)

Megan Khang (4-3-3)

Andrea Lee (1-2-1)

Rose Zhang (0-2-1)

Alison Lee (1-3-0)

Sarah Schmelzel* (rookie)

Jennifer Kupcho* (2-3-2)

Lexi Thompson* (9-7-7)

Captain: Stacy Lewis

Assistants: Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome

Team Europe

Solheim Cup record (W-L-H) in brackets

* denotes captain’s pick

Charley Hull (12-7-3)

Esther Henseleit (rookie)

Celine Boutier (5-4-1)

Maja Stark (2-1-1)

Linn Grant (3-2-0)

Leona Maguire (7-3-1)

Carlota Ciganda (11-8-4)

Madelene Sagstrom (3-5-1)

Georgia Hall* (8-7-2)

Anna Nordqvist* (15-13-3)

Albane Valenzuela* (rookie)

Emily Kristine Pedersen* (5-6-1)

Captain: Suzann Pettersen (captain)

Assistants: Anna Nordqvist, Laura Davies, Caroline Martens, Mel Reid

More from Tom's Guide