Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia is the perfect contest for a blockbuster Cinco de Mayo fight night. The reigning undisputed super middleweight champion will defend his four belts against the unbeaten Jaime Munguia in an all-Mexican contest the day before one of the country's biggest days of celebration. You can't miss this Las Vegas show — and you can watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

Canelo's fourth defense of his undisputed world super middleweight crown is arguably his most intriguing yet. The Mexican will fight a compatriot for the first time since May 2017 when he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and, though this isn't the bout against current WBA regular champion David Benavidez that the world wants to see, it nevertheless represents a different look for the 33-year-old.

Canelo hasn't always convinced since losing to Dmitry Bivol up at light heavyweight four years ago and though his savage body shots continue with trademark brutality, the Guadalajara native needs to look good.

Munguia is an unbeaten former light middleweight world champion whose move up the divisions has been relatively serene. Back in January, the 27-year-old stopped British fighter John Ryder in the ninth round to definitively announce himself at 168lbs and put himself as the next best option to face Canelo – after a fight with Jermall Charlo fell out of favor and no deal to be done with Benavidez – on his traditional Cinco de Mayo date.

Canelo fought Ryder two contests ago and went the distance, proving that if Munguia can box at range and start quickly – he's notoriously slow out of the blocks – then this could be a closer bout than some may think.

Below, we'll show you how to watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams from anywhere – in Mexico, the U.S. or abroad. Plus, we provide all the details of a packed card and the all-important tale of the tape.

Canelo vs Munguia free live streams available in Mexico

Great news big fight fans in Mexico – on Saturday, May 4 , you will be able to enjoy the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia bout on all TV Azteca channels for FREE: Azteca 7, La Casa del Boxeo, Azteca UNO, ADN40 and more. In addition, the fight will be available on the digital platforms of TV Azteca Deportes: official website and app.

If you're a Mexican stuck abroad, and want to tune into the free Canelo vs Munguia live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.

Watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?

You can still watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.S. and want to watch a Mexico-based stream, choose a server in Mexico.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

How to watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Canelo vs Munguia live streams with a DAZN PPV. That'll set you back $89.99 but the good news is you'll get a full month's subscription to the U.S. streaming service after you watch all the action live and uninterrupted.

After that first month, a subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $19.99 on a 12-month contract, $24.99 if you pay month-by-month or $224.99 if you pay up front for a year's access.

The Canelo vs Munguia fight is also available on Amazon Prime Video PPV for $89.95.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Canelo vs Munguia live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams in the U.K.

It's a similar situation in the U.K., where DAZN have the exclusive rights to show the massive Canelo vs Munguia fight night on PPV. The good news is that cost in Blighty is a bit cheaper.

In the U.K., you'll pay just £19.99 for the PPV, with a month's access to the streaming service thrown in for free with the Flexible monthly pass (£19.99 a month) or the instalment package spread over a year (£9.99 a month).

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, May 5, with the headline bout expected to start at around 4:15 a.m.. Get the coffee brewing nice and early.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Canelo vs Munguia online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where DAZN is showing the Canelo vs Munguia fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $89.99. Again, for that price, you get a month's subscription to the streaming service included.

After that month, DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Canelo vs Munguia live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$69.99, again with a full month's access included for non-subscribers to catch all the action.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Canelo vs Munguia fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of a slightly more affordable NZ$44.99, with non-subscribers getting a month's access to the streaming service as part of that fee.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Canelo vs Munguia tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Canelo Alvarez Jaime Munguia Nationality Mexican Mexican Date of birth July 18th, 1990 October 6th, 1996 Height 5' 8' 6' 0" Reach 70.5" 72" Total fights 64 43 Record 60-2-2 (39 KOs) 43-0 (34 KOs)

Canelo vs Munguia fight card

Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Jaime Munguia for the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles

Mario Barrios (c) vs. Fabian Maidana for the interim WBC welterweight title

Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Jessie Magdaleno for the interim WBC featherweight title

Eimantas Stanionis (c) vs. Gabriel Maestre for the WBA welterweight title

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia odds

As arguably boxing's biggest draw, Canelo is a big favorite to win with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -600. Munguia is +425 to win.