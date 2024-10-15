Brazil vs Peru live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier

The Brazil vs Peru live stream sees the away team looking to take advantage of the hosts' indifferent form in the quest for 2026 World Cup qualification – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Brazil vs Peru live stream, date, time and channels The Brazil vs Peru live stream will take place on October. 15.

• Time: 1.45 a.m. BST (Oct 16) / 8.45 p.m. ET / 5.45 p.m. PT / 11.45 a.m. AEDT (Oct 16).

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Universo via Sling or FuboTV

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brazil have qualified for every single World Cup finals so far, but with only three wins since these two last met just over a year ago, this is certainly not a vintage "Seleção". Having gone behind after just two minutes against lowly Chile on Friday, it took an 89th-minute strike from Botafogo's Luiz Henrique to take all three points, so head coach Dorival will be looking for a much more convincing performance here against another comparatively weak side.

Peru registered their first win of the campaign (and their first in any competition in two years) last time out against Uruguay. "La Blanquirroja" took advantage of "La Celeste's" recent dip in form, with Miguel Araujo's 88th-minute header the only goal of the game but more than enough to spark wild celebrations in Lima on Saturday. It gives Jorge Fossati's side an outside chance of reaching the play-offs, especially if they can repeat the same trick here in Brasília.

Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Brazil vs Peru live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru for free

You can watch a Brazil vs Peru live stream for FREE via the SBS On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru from anywhere

If you're not in your home country for Brazil vs Peru and are unable to live stream the game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On-demand and enjoy!

How to watch Brazil vs Peru in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brazil vs Peru live stream on Universo with Spanish commentary, which may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV - and the best news is you can sign up for a free seven-day trial with Sling TV Latino, which includes Universo. After the trial period has elapsed, the subscription costs $10 per month.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including Universo and lots more for sports fans to enjoy. You can also get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Brazil vs Peru by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including FOX, FS1, ABC and NBC (selected markets). New subscribers often get a discount on their first month. Sling TV Latino, which includes Universo, costs just $10 per month after a seven-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Universo.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch a Brazil vs Peru live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Brazil vs Peru in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there are no Brazil vs Peru live streams available in Canada right now. We will update this page if the game becomes available.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch Brazil vs Peru in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Again, there are no listings for Brazil vs Peru in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide