How to watch 'Yellowstone 150' online – stream Kevin Costner's documentary from anywhere

Kevin Costner may have grown up in California, but his portrayal of John Dutton means he’s now synonymous with Yellowstone, the world-renowned national park that was officially established by by President Ulysses S. Grant more than 150 years ago. The four-part docuseries "Yellowstone 150" was first released to mark the milestone anniversary, and is now rolling out internationally.

"Yellowstone 150" with Kevin Costner is available to watch now on Fox Nation in the U.S. and Paramount Plus in Canada, the U.K. and Australia — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘Yellowstone 150' with Kevin Costner online ► Release date: “Yellowstone 150" with Kevin Costner premieres on Friday, June 21 in Canada, the U.K. and Australia.

• U.S. — Watch now on Fox Nation

• R.O.W — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Channeling his inner Dutton, Costner throws himself into the breathtaking terrain, exploring Yellowstone through the depth of winter and into the warmer seasons, when the area's wolves, lynx, cougars, grizzly bears, moose, elk and deer are at their liveliest.

The series sees Costner attempt to emulate Ferdinand Vandeveer Hayden, whom he casts as the patron saint of Yellowstone National Park. The geologist was commandeered by the government in 1871 to assess the land for farming and mining potential, but what he found was overwhelming, so much so that he wanted the land to be preserved for further evaluation.

A Costner-heavy treat for those who love to watch episodes of Yellowstone, this documentary is an essential companion to the hit drama. Read on for where to watch “Yellowstone 150" online from anywhere – including the free options.

How to watch 'Yellowstone 150' with Kevin Costner in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Yellowstone 150" with Kevin Costner is exclusive to Fox Nation (7-day free trial) in the U.S.. The show debuted on the streaming service in November 2022 and is available ahead of the U.K., Australian and Canadian releases.

A subscription costs $5.99 per month or $64.99 per year after the free trial, and the streamer also features programming by Dennis Quaid, Sharon Osbourne and Rob Lowe, as well as Fox News hosts.

Traveling abroad? You can watch your usual Fox Nation account from anywhere with a VPN. Details below...

Watch 'Yellowstone 150' with Kevin Costner from anywhere

Just because Fox Nation and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Yellowstone 150" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Watch 'Yellowstone 150' with Kevin Costner in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Yellowstone 150” will premiere on Friday, June 21 in Canada, on Paramount Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$6.99 per month, though new members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial , which means you could watch “Yellowstone 150” for free.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

Watch 'Yellowstone 150' with Kevin Costner in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K. viewers won’t miss a beat either thanks to Paramount Plus. "Yellowstone 150" with Kevin Costner debuts on Friday, June 21 on the streaming service, with all four episodes arriving at the same time.

A Paramount Plus subscription is just £6.99 a month. But, even better, new subscribers are entitled to a 7-day free trial first before paying anything.

Don't forget: If you out of the country, you can always use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual Paramount Plus account from anywhere.

Watch 'Yellowstone 150' with Kevin Costner in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia you can watch 'Yellowstone 150" with Kevin Costner exclusively on Paramount Plus too, with all four episodes being uploaded to the streaming service on Friday, June 21.

But, if you’re traveling abroad, simply use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

More from Tom's Guide