How to watch Super Bowl 2024 for free with a Paramount Plus trial

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. (ET). If you want to catch Sunday's game — but don't have cable TV — there are a few ways to watch Super Bowl 2024 for free. One of them is via a free Paramount Plus trial.

New subscribers can use Paramount Plus' 7-day free trial to watch Super Bowl 2024. You'll need to enter your name, address, and billing info, but if you cancel before your free trial ends you won't see a single charge.

Watch Super Bowl 2024 for free

Paramount Plus: free 7-day trial @ Paramount Plus

Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. New members can sign up for a 7-day trial to watch Super Bowl 2024 for free. Note you'll need to cancel your membership before your free trial ends to avoid any charges. Otherwise, Paramount Plus plans cost $5.99/month with ads or $11.99/month with Showtime and no ads, except on live TV. You can save a few bucks on the annual plans which cost $59.99/year or $119.99/year, respectively.

While we don't rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, it's certainly gotten better. Like most streaming services, it mixes originals and licensed shows and movies. Paramount Plus includes well-reviewed originals such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Evil, plus Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone spinoffs 1923 and 1883. The service also comes with a deep library of movies that is updated monthly. (Check out our list of what's new on Paramount Plus in February 2024).

But Paramount Plus is also enticing to cord-cutters thanks to its offering of live news, including local channels for 13 markets including Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. It offers plenty of live content as well, such as NFL live streams, with NFL on CBS games.

