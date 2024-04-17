How to watch 'Under The Bridge' online — stream true crime drama from anywhere

Oscar nominee ("Killers of the Flower Moon") Lily Gladstone co-stars with Riley Keough ("Daisy Jones & The Six") in "Under The Bridge" – a dramatization of events following the murder of 14 year old Reena Kirk in Canada in 1997.

You can stream it now on Hulu in the U.S.. Traveling abroad? Below we explain how to watch "Under The Bridge" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Under The Bridge' streaming details The first two episodes of "Under The Bridge" drop on Wednesday, April 17 in the U.S.. New episodes air weekly.

• U.S. — Hulu

Watch from anywhere

Eight-part mini-series "Under The Bridge" is based on the real-life true crime book of the same name by the late Toronto writer Rebecca Godfrey (played here by Riley Keough) about the murder of 14 year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) in 1997.

In the dramatization, the author teams up with Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), a police officer on Vancouver Island, to investigate the crime that hit the headlines when the chief suspects were revealed to be a group of teenage girls subsequently known as the "Shoreline Six".

More than just a horrific and senseless taking of life, the details of the case revealed much about issues concerning class, race and religion – Virk’s family were Jehovah’s Witnesses within a predominantly Sikh South Asian community.

It also examines, by bringing the author into the story, the sensationalism that often accompanies true crime journalism and the experience of Reena’s family at the hands of the media.

Read on to find out how to watch "Under The Bridge" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Under The Bridge' in the U.S.

"Under The Bridge" is exclusive to Hulu in the U.S..

A subscription to the streaming service costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after a 30-day free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

Watch 'Under The Bridge' from anywhere

Away from the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching "Under The Bridge" on Hulu?

You can still watch the true crime drama mini-series from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country.

Despite being about a crime that happened in Canada and a series that was filmed in Canada, "Under The Bridge" will release on Hulu in the U.S. several weeks before it arrives on Disney+ in Canada.

The first two episodes will premiere in the Great White North on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Any U.S. citizens currently there on work or vacation who cannot wait that long to tune in should make use of NordVPN, our recommended VPN.

Can you stream 'Under The Bridge' in the U.K. and Australia?

"Under The Bridge" is not available for streaming in the U.K., Canada or Australia but will almost certainly be arriving on Disney Plus at some point in 2024.

For now, anybody currently away from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

'Under The Bridge' cast

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Rebecca Godfrey

(Daisy Jones & The Six) as Rebecca Godfrey Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") as Cam Bentland

("Killers of the Flower Moon") as Cam Bentland Vritika Gupta ("Cross Hollow", "Say Goodbye") as Reena Virk

("Cross Hollow", "Say Goodbye") as Reena Virk Ezra Faroque Khan ("Doctor Strange") as Manjit Virk

("Doctor Strange") as Manjit Virk Archie Panjabi ("The Good Wife") as Suman Virk

("The Good Wife") as Suman Virk Michael Buie ("Bombshell") as George Spiros

("Bombshell") as George Spiros Chloe Guidry ("The Park") as Josephine Bell/ "Nicole Cook"

("The Park") as Josephine Bell/ "Nicole Cook" Javon Walton ("Euphoria") as Warren Glowatski

("Euphoria") as Warren Glowatski Aiyana Goodfellow ("Small Axe") as Dusty Pace

("Small Axe") as Dusty Pace Izzy G ("AJ and the Queen") as Kelly Ellard

'Under The Bridge' episode guide

E01 “Looking Glass” April 17, 2024

E02 “The John Gotti of Seven Oaks” April 17, 2024

E03 “Blood Oath” April 24, 2024

E04 “Beautiful British Columbia” May 1, 2024

E05 “When The Heat Comes Down” May 8, 2024

E06 “In the Water They Sink the Same” May 15, 2024

E07 “Three and Seven” May 22, 2024

E08 “Mercy Alone” May 29,2024

How was Reena Virk murdered? Reena was invited to a party near the Craigflower Bridge in Saanich, British Columbia on Friday, November 14, 1997. Those assembled were drinking and smoking marijuana before the victim was attacked. A cigarette was stubbed out on her forehead and she was repeatedly beaten and kicked. Attempts were made to set fire to her hair. She managed to walk away after one girl intervened but was followed by two of the original antagonists, forced to remove her shoes and jacket, beaten once more and, by this stage unconscious, rolled into the water. The coroner ruled that it was death by drowning but an autopsy revealed that her head injuries were severe enough to have killed her.