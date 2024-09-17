How to watch 'Child Star' online from anywhere – Demi Lovato, JoJo Siwa, Drew Barrymore documentary

The path is so well-worn, from Judy Garland to Macauley Culkin to the present day, that it's almost impossible to watch "Child Star" without speculating what dangers might await the bright young thing. Demi Lovato's insightful documentary talks to those who survived child stardom, from Drew Barrymore to JoJo Siwa.

'Child Star' streams, release date "Child Star" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, September 17.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

The perils can, and often do, include sexual abuse, family rifts, substance abuse, monetary difficulties, mental health crises and, in some cases, even a tragically short life. Former child star Demi Lovato marks her directorial debut with an up close and personal look at, among others, who have been on a similar journey to herself.

Drew Barrymore who made her debut in 1982 sci-fi film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" at 7 years of age; Christina Ricci, who was 10 when she played Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family"; Alyson Stoner from "Step Up" aged 13 in 2006; Raven-Symoné who was Olivia Kendall on "The Bill Cosby Show" from 1989 aged 4; Kenan Thompson from " All That" and "Kenan and Kel" at 15 and JoJo Siwa who became famous in 2015, at the age of 12, following her appearance on the reality show "Dance Moms".

How to watch 'Child Star' online in the U.S.

"Child Star" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Tuesday, September 17 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

Watch 'Child Star' from anywhere in the world

Watch 'Child Star' in the U.K., Australia and beyond

"Child Star" will stream internationally on Disney Plus in most major territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Tuesday, September 17.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

'Child Star' cast

Demi Lovato

Drew Barrymore

Kenan Thompson

Christina Ricci

Raven-Symoné

JoJo Siwa

Alyson Stoner

What is 'Child Star' on Hulu/Disney Plus? According to Hulu, the original documentary "explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most well-known former child stars. Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century. The film will mark Demi Lovato’s directorial debut."

