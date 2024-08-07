How to watch 'Dance Moms: A New Era' online — stream Hulu reality show, release date

"Dance Moms" made a big splash during its eight year run on the Lifetime network. Abbey Lee Miller's replacement in this reboot – "Dance Moms: A New Era" – Gloria 'Miss Glo' Hampton certainly has big shoes to fill but she already knows the drill(s) – she appeared on season 3 and 4 of the original season with her daughter Kaeli.

See how she (and the dancers) cope as the reality show returns, this time on Hulu, by watching "Dance Moms: A New Era" online — no matter where you are.

'Dance Moms: A New Era' streaming details "Dance Moms: A New Era" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Wednesday, August 7.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus (date TBC)

There is no script for "Dance Moms: A New Era" – and arguably nobody who could actually write one – because this is reality television in its purest form. In the eight year run of the show before the reboot previous coach Abby Lee Miller endured cancer, served a prison term and admitted to making racially insensitive remarks to the dancers.

And that's before she had to deal with the moms.

Nobody enters the dance studio under any pretenses. It's going to be intense, demanding and competitive and who better to accompany their darling genius children but their protective mothers who are invariably more obsessed with the proceedings and untroubled by self-awareness of any kind.

Some people call it a hate-watch and others just love it but either way the show is unmissable and very revealing of both modern culture and society. Read on to see the ways you can watch "Dance Moms: A New Era" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Dance Moms: A New Era' online in the U.S.

"Dance Moms: A New Era" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Wednesday, August 7 in the U.S. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'Dance Moms: A New Era' from anywhere in the world

If "Dance Moms: A New Era" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'Dance Moms: A New Era' around the world

"Dance Moms: A New Era" is streaming on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. But — at the time of writing — there's no confirmed start date on the platform.

When "Dance Moms: A New Era" does eventually arrive, the Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99/month.

'Dance Moms: A New Era' episode guide

Episode 1 - "A New Era": The next generation of the Junior Elite Competition Team from Studio Bleu hits the stage; the pressure is on from their instructor Glo, their mums, and the dance world as these seven dancers try to shatter expectations.

- "A New Era": The next generation of the Junior Elite Competition Team from Studio Bleu hits the stage; the pressure is on from their instructor Glo, their mums, and the dance world as these seven dancers try to shatter expectations. Episode 2 - "Stung by the Queen Bee" : Dance Moms is back at one of the most prestigious dance studios in the country, with a new demanding teacher, and eight new dedicated mums who will stop at nothing to push their kids to the top of the pyramid on their journey to stardom.

- "Stung by the Queen Bee" : Dance Moms is back at one of the most prestigious dance studios in the country, with a new demanding teacher, and eight new dedicated mums who will stop at nothing to push their kids to the top of the pyramid on their journey to stardom. Episode 3 - "Pointe of No Return"

- "Pointe of No Return" Episode 4 - "Add Insult to Injury"

- "Add Insult to Injury" Episode 5 - "New Mom, New Problems"

- "New Mom, New Problems" Episode 6 - "After Every Storm a Rainbow"

- "After Every Storm a Rainbow" Episode 7 - "Recipe for Disaster"

- "Recipe for Disaster" Episode 8 - "Glo Don't Give with Both Hands"

- "Glo Don't Give with Both Hands" Episode 9 - "May the Best Group Win"

- "May the Best Group Win" Episode 10 - "Last Chance to Dance"

'Dance Moms: A New Era' trailer

Below is Hulu's official trailer for "Dance Moms: A New Era":

'Dance Moms: A New Era' cast - the dancers and their moms

Ashlan (11) and mom, Lisa

Audrey (13) and Tammi

Bellatrix (11) and Roxce

Isabella 'Smiley' (10) and Domenica

Leilah Bell (10) and Leslie

Lily (11) and Corinne

Gina (11) and Jing

Mina (8) and Min

