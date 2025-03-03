Hulu's Oscars outage has users outraged — here's what happened

News
By
published

The Oscars has people ready to quit Hulu

A tablet with the Hulu logo surrounded by popcorn, soda, headphones and a cactus
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Did you watch the Oscars on Hulu last night? If you did, you might want to check out our Oscars 2025 live blog to see what you missed.

Last night was, of course, the 97th Academy Awards. It was filled with big moments and even some shocking upsets and if you watched on cable or with a cable alternative, you probably caught the whole thing.

But if you watched with Hulu, your night was plagued with more issues than the set of "Apocalypse Now." The Disney-owned streaming service offered a live stream of the Oscars but failed to win the night on more than one occasion.

Hulu fails to start the Oscars broadcast

The Oscars kicked off at 7 p.m. ET last night (March 2) and by 7:05 reports of Hulu being down started coming in. TG's Alyse Stanley, who was on live blog duty, experienced glitches and had to switch to Fubo.

So while the rest of us were enjoying the Oscars presentation and Conan O'Brien's opening monologue, people who were relying on Hulu — because Disney told everyone that the Oscars would be live on Hulu — were left screaming at their TVs as if "Emilia Perez" had just won Best Picture.

Hulu finally got things fixed ... over two hours later.

And the Oscar for Worst Oscars Livestream goes to ... Hulu, for ending before Best Actress

Hulu struggling for the first two hours of the livestream would be reason enough to rage quit. But then, things got so much worse.

Right before the presentation of Best Actress to Mikey Madison, which was the shocking moment of the night, Hulu ended its Oscars livestream.

Mikey Madison wins Best Actress at the Oscars 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

People were understandably furious. Some compared it to the ending of "The Sopranos" — and not favorably. One X user, Ben Goggin, probably put it best when he said, "Hulu ruining the Oscars is really poetic coming after Sean Baker’s speech about streaming services killing the movies."

So was this all Disney being salty, trying to prevent people watch Sean Baker equal company founder Walt Disney's feat of four Oscar wins by a single person in one night? Probably not. In a statement to Deadline, the media giant said “This evening, we experienced technical and live stream issues on Hulu which impacted some Oscars viewers. We apologize for the experience and will make a full replay of the event available as soon as possible.”

But if you don't have time to watch the entire nearly four-hour broadcast, we understand. Instead, just check out our Oscars live blog to catch up on everything, or check out our picks for the seven biggest moments from last night for a more condensed recap.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm McMillan is a Streaming Editor for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it.

Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
(L-R) Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon and Brenda Song as Ali in &quot;Running Point&quot; on Netflix

Netflix’s new comedy show just went straight to No. 1 — and viewers rate it 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;

Where to stream ‘Anora’ — how to watch the Oscar winner right now
MWC 2024 front

MWC 2025 Day 1 — here’s 7 amazing new gadgets you need to see
See more latest
Most Popular
Infinix tri-fold foldasphone phone concept
Tri-fold flip phones are coming and this concept device shows how they could work
(L-R) Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon and Brenda Song as Ali in &quot;Running Point&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s new comedy show just went straight to No. 1 — and viewers rate it 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Where to stream ‘Anora’ — how to watch the Oscar winner right now
Le Creuset Gourmand Collections
Le Creuset launches new cookware collection — and it’s smart enough to serve
IKEA LOSHULT Utility cart desk
IKEA just quietly released a new storage solution — and it's ideal for tiny spaces
Aurzen Zip projector
I just tried this foldable projector that fits in the palm of your hand — and it's one of the coolest gadgets of the year
tcl nxtpaper 60 handset from the back
TCL wants to bring AI features to $200 phones — here’s how it will work
Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, 3a in foreground
Nothing Phone 3a first look — the most exciting budget phone of MWC
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with keyboard and S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders just revealed a stunning iPad rival
Mikey Madison holding oscars trophy
7 biggest moments from the 2025 Oscars