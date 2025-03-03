Hulu's Oscars outage has users outraged — here's what happened

Did you watch the Oscars on Hulu last night? If you did, you might want to check out our Oscars 2025 live blog to see what you missed.

Last night was, of course, the 97th Academy Awards. It was filled with big moments and even some shocking upsets and if you watched on cable or with a cable alternative, you probably caught the whole thing.

But if you watched with Hulu, your night was plagued with more issues than the set of "Apocalypse Now." The Disney-owned streaming service offered a live stream of the Oscars but failed to win the night on more than one occasion.

Hulu fails to start the Oscars broadcast

The Oscars kicked off at 7 p.m. ET last night (March 2) and by 7:05 reports of Hulu being down started coming in. TG's Alyse Stanley, who was on live blog duty, experienced glitches and had to switch to Fubo.

Hey @hulu @hulu_support I'm trying to watch the Oscars and Hulu is down. It will not let me sign in. This is what it does when Hulu is down. Please help ASAP!!!!March 3, 2025

So while the rest of us were enjoying the Oscars presentation and Conan O'Brien's opening monologue, people who were relying on Hulu — because Disney told everyone that the Oscars would be live on Hulu — were left screaming at their TVs as if "Emilia Perez" had just won Best Picture.

Hulu finally got things fixed ... over two hours later.

Thanks so much for hanging in there! Our team took the necessary steps to resolve this, so you should be all set after rebooting your device. We appreciate your patience!March 3, 2025

And the Oscar for Worst Oscars Livestream goes to ... Hulu, for ending before Best Actress

Hulu struggling for the first two hours of the livestream would be reason enough to rage quit. But then, things got so much worse.

Right before the presentation of Best Actress to Mikey Madison, which was the shocking moment of the night, Hulu ended its Oscars livestream.

People were understandably furious. Some compared it to the ending of "The Sopranos" — and not favorably. One X user, Ben Goggin, probably put it best when he said, "Hulu ruining the Oscars is really poetic coming after Sean Baker’s speech about streaming services killing the movies."

So was this all Disney being salty, trying to prevent people watch Sean Baker equal company founder Walt Disney's feat of four Oscar wins by a single person in one night? Probably not. In a statement to Deadline, the media giant said “This evening, we experienced technical and live stream issues on Hulu which impacted some Oscars viewers. We apologize for the experience and will make a full replay of the event available as soon as possible.”

But if you don't have time to watch the entire nearly four-hour broadcast, we understand. Instead, just check out our Oscars live blog to catch up on everything, or check out our picks for the seven biggest moments from last night for a more condensed recap.