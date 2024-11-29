Hulu Black Friday deal is just 99 cents a month — but this deal is even better

This time of year always brings some truly great Black Friday streaming deals. I always look forward to canceling all my streaming services for Black Friday streaming deals.

Hulu typically offers one of the best and biggest discounts. Right now, you can get Hulu's ad-supported plan for a mere $1 a month for an entire year, which is a massive 90% cut from its usual price of $10.

But there's an even better Hulu deal, which pairs it with its corporate streaming sibling Disney Plus. For just a couple more dollars, you get both streaming services at a huge discount: the Hulu/Disney Plus Duo Basic Bundle is $3 a month for an entire year. It's honestly a little shocking; I seriously think Disney must be losing money on this deal.

And the great thing about both deals is that you lock in that price for a year but you don't have to subscribe for the entire duration. You can cancel at any time (but you will lose that price if you sign up again later).

Hulu: $1 per month for 12 months

Hulu s definitely worth getting if you love binge-watching quality shows. This includes hit shows like “Only Murders in the Building” and "Shogun." Normally, the ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month, but with this Black Friday deal, it’s available for just $1 per month. It might sound too good to be true, but you can save $108 over an entire year.

Disney Plus/Hulu Duo Basic Bundle: $2.99 per month for 12 months

This streaming bundle is honestly an absolute steal. For just $2.99 a month, you get access to two of the best streaming services for a full year. You can watch Hulu originals like “Only Murders in the Building”, “The Bear” and the new action-comedy “Interior Chinatown”. You can also stream “Deadpool & Wolverine” on Disney Plus, along with “Agatha All Along” and my personal favorite, “WandaVision."

These deal are available to new or eligible returning Hulu and Disney Plus subscribers (who canceled more than a month ago).

These deals end on Dec. 3 at 2:59 AM ET. Don’t wait — these are two of the best Black Friday deals of the year!

Why Hulu and Disney Plus are worth it

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for good reason. It's got excellent originals and exclusives like "Only Murders in the Building," "The Bear" and "Shogun." The streamer is also home to some great movies, as well as new episodes of current ABC and FX shows like "Abbott Elementary," "Grey's Anatomy" and "English Teacher."

As for Disney Plus, well, a lot of families simply cannot do without it. During the holidays, the kiddos can enjoy "Frozen" and "Home Alone," while the grown-ups watch Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the music documentary "Beatles '64." And everyone can come together for "Elf" and "The Simpsons."