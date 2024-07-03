How to watch 'Red Swan' online: stream the Korean TV show from anywhere

Gunfights and subterfuge are par for the course in South Korean drama "Red Swan". Seo Do-yoon is the stolid bodyguard assigned to former world-beating golfer Oh Wan Soo when she marries into aristocracy. But the Hwain Group, to which her husband is heir, has paid its way out of a lot of trouble over the years, and those chickens are coming home to roost. Sound complicated? Don't worry. You're going to love it.

You can stream the South Korean drama on Hulu in the U.S.. Traveling abroad? Below we explain how to watch "Red Swan" online from everywhere else too with a VPN.

The life of luxury that Wan Soo had envisaged when she married Kim Yong-Guk isn't quite what it was cracked up to be, and in an effort to make the marriage work, she's prepared to overlook several indiscretions.

Little does she know that the occasional affair pales in comparison to the grimy inner workings of the Hwain Group, an omnipresent business empire that's built its vast fortune off the back of cold-hearted cruelty, corruption and callousness.

When Do Yoon foils an attempt on Wan Soo's life, they forge a bond, and it transpires that her unassuming bodyguard isn't quite what he appears to be. Read on to find out how to watch "Red Swan" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Red Swan' in the U.S.

"Red Swan" is exclusive to Hulu in the U.S.. There are 10 episodes in total, the first two of which will premiere on the platform on Wednesday, July 3.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after a 30-day free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

Watch 'Red Swan' from anywhere

Just because Hulu isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Red Swan" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'Red Swan' in the U.K., Canada and Australia

"Red Swan" is available to stream on Disney Plus in the U.K., Canada, Australia and pretty much everywhere else.

As is the case in the U.S., the first two episodes land on Wednesday, July 3, with a new instalment coming out each week.

Disney Plus starts at £7.99 per month and £79.90 per year in the UK, CA$7.99 per month in Canada, and AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year in Australia.

Disney Plus gives you access to the adult-focused Star section and the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, as well as newer hits like Ahsoka, Only Murders in the Building, The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

'Red Swan' trailer

Red Swan | Official Trailer | Streaming 3 July | DisneyPlus Hotstar - YouTube Watch On

'Red Swan' cast

Kim Ha-neul as Oh Wan-soo

Rain as Seo Do-yoon

Jung Gyu-woon as Kim Yong-guk

Seo Yi-sook as Park Mi-ran

Yoon Je-moon as Han Sang-il

Ki Eun-sae as Jang Tae-ra

