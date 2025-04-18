Rare Apple TV Plus discount nets you three months for AU$11.97 – but you’ll need to act fast

We're big fans of the best streaming services in Australia here at Tom's Guide. But we rarely ever see a tasty deal from any of them, particularly services that hail from major multinational companies, like Disney or Apple.

Much to our surprise, Apple has seemingly dropped a little nugget ahead of the long weekend, and it's worth snapping up quicksmart. After a pretty successful run of "Severance" season two, and the highly anticipated "Murderbot" series adaptation coming up next month, Apple TV Plus has just gotten a whole lot cheaper.

Right now, new subscribers can score three months of Apple TV Plus for AU$11.97 — that's AU$3.99 per month — before the price increases. To put that into perspective, a typical Apple TV Plus subscription will set you back AU$12.99p/m. While we do find the regular price to be rather modest considering the AU$14.55p/m average for standard streaming subscriptions, this deal is even cheaper than that — and you'll get an extra eight weeks to enjoy the service.



You'll need to act fast if you want to get binge-watching — this discounted rate will expire on April 24, 2025.

Apple TV Plus subscription | was AU$12.99 now AU$3.99p/m for three months Save AU$27

Score an epic deal on an Apple Plus TV subscription, down to just AU$3.99p/m for three months. You'll save a whopping AU$27 over the entire period, with the subscription typically retailing AU$12.99p/m. What a win.

Apple TV Plus is currently home to 269 original titles, which include 81 movies and 188 television shows. While its catalogue is not as extensive as other streaming giants, Apple TV Plus thrives on its original productions, and even has some of its competitors beat when it comes to quality.

Some of Apple TV Plus' smash-hit original titles include feel-good soccer comedy, "Ted Lasso", candid workplace drama series, "Morning Wars", and the recently cancelled, but much loved, "Mythic Quest". This month, the streamer dropped a new quirky family comedy series, "Government Cheese", and a brand new film starring Jon Hamm, "Your Friends and Neighbors".

Now it's worth noting that there's a wealth of great shows, movies and documentaries on Apple TV Plus that are licensed, but are only available to rent or buy. That means you'll need to cop an additional fee if you decide to make a rental or purchase, as this content isn't covered by your Apple TV Plus subscription.

In terms of what an Apple TV Plus subscription will get you, here's what this discounted rate provides:

5 simultaneous streams

4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound

A no lock-in contract that you can cancel at any time

What you do miss out on with this deal is the possibility of bundling it with your current Apple One subscription (or any other Apple subscription for that matter), as there's no option to do so. If you’re already embedded in the Apple ecosystem, this deal might not be the most enticing, as you might have existing access to the streamer through your current subscription.



If you give this offer a go and find the streamer isn't your cup of tea, you can always check out how to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription here.