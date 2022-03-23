You can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just $99 right now — here's how

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a stripped down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 that keeps all the most important S21 features, but at a cheaper price. Thanks to this week's Discover Samsung Sales event, this budget phone is now cheaper than ever.

For a limited time, you can get the unlocked Galaxy S21 FE from just $99 with trade-in at Samsung, and you'll get a free $100 gift card to spend at Samsung. Even if you don't have anything to trade-in, you'll still get $100 off the phone via instant rebate, bringing the price down to $599 (and you still get the gift card, too.) This is one of the best Galaxy S21 deals around.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: was $699 now from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21, keeping the same great Snapdragon 888 processor from the original. It’s also got a bright, colorful display, good camera system, and gives you instant access to Android 12. You can now get this phone from just $99 when you trade-in at Samsung, plus $100 of Samsung Credit. Don't have anything to trade? You can get the phone for $599 via instant rebate.

If you want great performance in a cheaper package than the Samsung Galaxy S22 offers, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a perfect choice — especially now you can get it for as low as $99.

This phone has a ton of great features that would normally see you shelling out a lot more to make use of. Just to name a few, you'll get a fingerprint reader under the screen, a bright display that's easily viewable outdoors, and an impressive camera system for a phone of this price. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's cameras can easily duke it out with the Google Pixel 6, our other favorite inexpensive camera phone.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21, the main sacrifice you'll be making to save some cash is the lack of an adaptive display. While this will be a deal-breaker for some, you can still adjust the refresh rate of your screen manually whenever you want to save some battery life.