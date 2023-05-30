Wow! Xbox Elite Series 2 controller just crashed to $144 at Amazon

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is a solid upgrade to an already fantastic gaming pad, and we’ve just spotted an epic deal on this premium Xbox and PC controller courtesy of Amazon.

For a limited time, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is on sale for $144 at Amazon . That’s a sizeable $35 off its full retail price and just $10 shy of the lowest price ever. This is one of the best Memorial Day sales that you can still shop now, but as the long holiday weekend is now over we don’t expect this deal will stick around too much longer.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179 now $144 @ Amazon

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge. Right now the Xbox Elite Series 2 is $35 off at Amazon.

The standard Xbox Series X controller is pretty solid — some Tom’s Guide staffers would argue it's superior to the PS5’s DualSense — but the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is a significant step up. It absolutely earns its Elite moniker. This luxury pad offers a high level of customization as well as additional comfort, and it’s not just great for Xbox console gaming. It’s also one of the best PC gaming controllers as well.

In our Xbox Elite Series 2 controller review , we said: “The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 improves on an excellent premium gamepad, with better grips, more customization options and USB-C charging” and one of the only concerns we had with the controller was its steep price point. Fortunately, that is less of an issue thanks to this Amazon deal.

As mentioned, the controller is highly customizable. You can swap out the thumbsticks, the D-Pad and the rear paddles with multiple options included as standard. Plus, you can use the Xbox Accessories app to fully remap every single button. You can even further tweak settings such as setting the level of tension on the sticks or shortening the hair trigger locks.

One of the biggest upgrades with the Series 2 model is the ability to assign a shift key. This allows you to assign a second set of functions to the face buttons or the sticks when the key is pressed down. This essentially doubles the amount of inputs you can have on the controller.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 also has a rechargeable battery that boasts 40 hours of playtime on each charge, and it’s fully compatible with both Android and iOS. Overall, this is a seriously impressive controller and a nearly essential accessory for Xbox and PC players who take their gaming seriously.