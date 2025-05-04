I just tried Nacon’s new Xbox controller — and I never want to play with a regular controller again

High-caliber professional controllers have a niche in the market, as they appeal to competitive gamers and those who want more precision when playing their games.

These controllers often pack additional buttons, enhanced responsiveness, and customizable features to give players a competitive edge. They’re also quite expensive compared to regular controllers, with some “Pro” controllers retailing for as much as $200.

But I don’t fit the typical target audience. I’ll play the latest Call of Duty game every year, but for the story campaign (if it has one), and maybe a week or two of multiplayer, then I’ll move on. I’m actually more of an RPG guy.

But I got hands-on with the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller for Xbox and PC, and I can’t see myself going back to using a regular pad.

A controller designed for pro gaming

Like its PS5 counterpart, the Revolution 5 Pro, the X Unlimited is shaped just like a standard Xbox pad, with offset thumbsticks. That’s what keeps the controller’s Xbox identity, along with the big Xbox logo button in the middle that can be used to turn on your console.

The X Unlimited controller is a bit bulkier than a standard Xbox Series X controller, but not so much so that it feels cumbersome. It actually feels perfectly suitable in my hands compared to the standard controller, as the latter sometimes felt a bit too small. Really, the only complaint I have about it is that the face buttons actually feel too smooth.

Maybe it’s because I’ve only ever used the default controllers that came with my Xbox console, but I’ve become accustomed to the “clickiness” of its face buttons. The tiny resistance I feel when pressing the face buttons reinforced the notion that yes, I did actually press them.

With the X Unlimited controller, the face buttons are so quiet that when pressed down, it sometimes causes me to look down at the controller and think, “Wait, did that input register?” I suppose that’s something I’ll just have to get used to.

Another feature that really impresses is the LCD screen in the middle of the controller. It reminds me of the touchpads on PS4 and PS5 controllers, but with a more practical use.

Taking the X Unlimited for a spin

While this is my first pro gaming controller, I’m not a stranger to high-end tech.

I drive a 2016 Toyota Corolla, which doesn’t have any of the new fancy features like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. I still rely on good ol’ Bluetooth to play my music. However, I have friends with newer cars packing these fancy features. I’ve also seen these same features become slower over time or even completely break down, becoming functionally useless.

So I was afraid that the X Unlimited’s LCD screen would be the same. Fortunately, I was proven wrong. The LCD screen is snappy, and only controls the essentials: audio, joystick, mapping, and settings. By focusing on these core functions, the Unlimited controller avoids overcomplications.

As someone who’s rather casual about all the bells and whistles of fancy tech, this was a perfect fit for my gameplay style. The menus were intuitive and the less time I spent navigating them, the quicker I could get back to gaming.

The LCD screen may look fancy, but its simplicity is ultimately what makes it feel like a worthy addition rather than a feature that holds the controller back. The screen also really lends to the premium feel of the controller. The X Unlimited is a pricey controller, sitting at $199, but Nacon threw in a few goodies to make the price sting a little less. Nacon included swappable thumbsticks and a charging station, as well as a 1-month Game Pass trial.

Speaking of Game Pass, I used the controller to play two massive RPGs that just came out: Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. In particular, the Unlimited’s features worked incredibly well with Expedition 33. I had trouble timing my dodges and parries using the standard RB button, but when I remapped the function to the S4 shortcut button directly under my right palm, I was unstoppable.

I also played a few online matches of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. I turned on the controller’s Shooter Pro mode, which enabled Digital Deadzones. This causes small thumbstick movements not to register, which improves overall stability.

On my regular Xbox controller, I would often make jerky movements, which would completely throw off the aiming reticle. Thanks to the Shooter Pro mode, those instances were drastically reduced, and my performance improved.

A powerful upgrade

There’s one more aspect of the X Unlimited that’s a big advantage over the standard Xbox controller: rechargeable batteries. As someone who spends a lot of time gaming, whether it’s on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Nintendo Switch, my controller running out of juice mid-session is a constant annoyance.

This is particularly troublesome with Xbox controllers since they use regular AA batteries by default. I got so tired of having to buy new batteries that I eventually bought the rechargeable Eneloop ones. While Xbox does sell rechargeable battery packs, they lack some key features.

However, the X Unlimited controller is fully rechargeable and the LCD screen has a battery life indicator that you can monitor. When placed on the charging stand, the right thumbstick glows red, indicating that it’s charging, which is a very helpful feature.

I’m honestly impressed with Nacon’s Revolution X Unlimited controller. It’s got plenty of features and extra goodies to justify its hefty price tag. While I may not be the primary audience for the controller, I was able to use it in a way that fits my gameplay style.

I’m not usually in the market for pro controllers, but after using the X Unlimited, count me in.