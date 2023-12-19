Wow! Massive holiday sale slashes price of our favorite Sony headphones and speakers

It's the season for savings, and a ton of excellent products from Sony are seeing huge discounts right now.
The best headphones and the best wireless earbuds we've tested at Tom's Guide are both on sale — that's the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $324 at Walmart and the Sony WF-1000XM5 for $239 at Walmart. They're $75 and $60 off respectively. Plus, the best value Bluetooth speaker we've tested, the Sony SRS-XB100 is $38 at Amazon. This is $20 off and its lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite holiday deals from Sony. (Make sure to log in and input your delivery location to check whether your purchases will arrive in time for Christmas). For more deals, check out the best holiday sales at Amazon this week.
Sony deals — Top sales now
Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon
Lowest Price! One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we said this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. It's extremely portable, IP67 rated for water resistance and has battery life up to 16 hours.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $85 @ Amazon
Lowest Price! The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $89 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $98 @ Walmart
As the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones that launched in 2020, the WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise-canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. These are one of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones you can get at this price point.
Price check: $98 @ Amazon | $99 @ Best Buy
Sony LinkBuds: was $179 now $128 @ Amazon
Open-ear headphones may be all the rage now, but Sony's LinkBuds were one of the first that allow ambient noise to freely pass through to your ear. There's no denying that the unusual design may not be for everyone but they come stacked with useful features, including Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology to upscale low-resolution audio, as well as 360 Reality Audio support. They sync up to the Sony Headphones app on iOS and Android, and work with smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.
Price check: $128 @ Walmart | $128 @ Best Buy
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Amazon
The Sony LinkBuds S have a lot to offer: active noise cancelation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity backed by Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app. Auto-play and auto-pause features are on board, plus you get top sound quality and reliability.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy | $129 @ Walmart
Sony WH-XB910N: was $249 now $148 @ Amazon
Amazon has slashed these Sony Wireless Headphones by 41% in this deal. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones pack decent noise cancelling, extra bass, 20-hour battery life and Google Assistant/Alexa support. The quick charging feature is also extremely useful. A 10-minute charge will juice the headphones up with an extra 4.5 hours of playback. These 'phones are an Amazon exclusive, although Best Buy offers a similar pair (without the extra bass) for $119.
Price check: $119 @ Best Buy
Sony HT-X8500: was $399 now $198 @ Amazon
Lowest Price! The Sony HT-X8500 2.1 channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS X, with dual built-in subwoofers, seven different sound modes, and 4K HDR passthrough. Measuring 35 x 6.1 x 3.8 inches, it's sleek and should fit neatly under most TVs. The previous all-time low price for this soundbar was $238, so this is the lowest price yet.
Price check: sold out @ Walmart
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $228 @ Amazon
Lowest Price! Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5 (below), they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $228 @ Crutchfield
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $239 @ Walmart
The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our review, we said these buds build on the strengths of their predecessor with strong ANC, outstanding sound, and one of the best user experiences around. And with a smaller and lighter design than their predecessor, they're more comfortable to wear for long periods.
Price check: $248 @ Amazon | $249 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $324 @ Walmart
The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. They're now $75 off at Walmart.
Price check: $328 @ Amazon | $329 @ Best Buy