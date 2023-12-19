Wow! Massive holiday sale slashes price of our favorite Sony headphones and speakers

It's the season for savings, and a ton of excellent products from Sony are seeing huge discounts right now.

The best headphones and the best wireless earbuds we've tested at Tom's Guide are both on sale — that's the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $324 at Walmart and the Sony WF-1000XM5 for $239 at Walmart. They're $75 and $60 off respectively. Plus, the best value Bluetooth speaker we've tested, the Sony SRS-XB100 is $38 at Amazon. This is $20 off and its lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite holiday deals from Sony. (Make sure to log in and input your delivery location to check whether your purchases will arrive in time for Christmas). For more deals, check out the best holiday sales at Amazon this week.

Sony deals — Top sales now

Sony LinkBuds: was $179 now $128 @ Amazon

Open-ear headphones may be all the rage now, but Sony's LinkBuds were one of the first that allow ambient noise to freely pass through to your ear. There's no denying that the unusual design may not be for everyone but they come stacked with useful features, including Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology to upscale low-resolution audio, as well as 360 Reality Audio support. They sync up to the Sony Headphones app on iOS and Android, and work with smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price check: $128 @ Walmart | $128 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-XB910N: was $249 now $148 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed these Sony Wireless Headphones by 41% in this deal. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones pack decent noise cancelling, extra bass, 20-hour battery life and Google Assistant/Alexa support. The quick charging feature is also extremely useful. A 10-minute charge will juice the headphones up with an extra 4.5 hours of playback. These 'phones are an Amazon exclusive, although Best Buy offers a similar pair (without the extra bass) for $119.

Price check: $119 @ Best Buy