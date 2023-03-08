Wow! Dell just sliced $900 off this Nvidia RTX 3080 gaming PC

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best gaming PCs then Dell is definitely one of the retailers you should check first. It regularly runs seriously big savings on powerful rigs, and we’ve just spotted another excellent discount on a well-specced Alienware desktop.

Right now, this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is on sale for $1,549 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $900 off its full list price of $2,449. In order to get the full discount you will need to use coupon code SAVE150 at checkout. In fact, this offer certainly qualifies as one of the best gaming deals we’ve spotted in 2023 to date.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14: was $2,449 now $1,549 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This Alienware Aurora gaming desktop powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 has been slashed $900 off courtesy of Dell. It also boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. This is an especially great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming. Just make sure you use coupon code SAVE150 in order to get the full discounted price.

Of course, even with a $900 discount, this Alienware Aurora desktop still cannot be classed as cheap. But this saving does at least make entering the world of PC gaming sting your wallet a little less. It’s also a great deal for anybody considering upgrading to a full PC tower from one of the best gaming laptops.

For your money, you’re getting an extremely attractive piece of gaming equipment. For starters, the slick Dark Side of the Moon chassis packs eye-catching RGB lighting, but the real show stealer is what’s inside the angular plastic casing. This desktop packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor which has been paired with a highly-desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. There’s also 16GB of RAM — which is more than enough for blockbuster gaming — and a 1TB SSD for storing dozen of the best PC games.