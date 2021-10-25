Walmart Plus giving away free $9.95 orders if you sign up today

Walmart isn’t being subtle about the inspiration for its latest Walmart Plus deal. Amazon has introduced a $9.95 charge for Whole Foods grocery deliveries, and Walmart has responded by taking a cheeky shot at the online retailer with a new promotion.

For today (Oct. 25) only, new Walmart Plus customers will get $9.95 back off their next purchase . After signing up for the service you'll receive a promo code within 48 hours, and this can be used on any online order over $35. It’s a great way to make early Walmart Black Friday deals even cheaper.

Image Walmart Plus: free $9.95 credit @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Sign up today and you'll get a free $9.95 credit. View Deal

Walmart Plus is the retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime. It offers a whole range of in-store and online benefits. It’s competitively priced at $98 per year, or you can opt to pay monthly which costs $12.95. Either way, if you regularly shop at Walmart you’ll likely save far more than the membership costs you.

The flagship discount is unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items including tech, toys, household essentials and groceries. You can forget about needing to hit Walmart’s usual $35 minimum order to qualify for free shipping, with Walmart Plus you’ll never have to pay an extra cent for delivery.

Plus, Walmart Plus members also get fuel discounts. Members are able to save up to 5 cents per gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express fuel stations. More than 500 Sam's Club fuel stations have recently been added to the lineup as well.

If that wasn’t enough, Walmart Plus has recently gained a new perk: Rx for Less. This program offers discounts on commonly prescribed medication. Drugs included in Rx for Less include heart health medication, mental health medication, antibiotics, allergies, and diabetes management. Walmart Plus members now have access to select medications at zero cost, whereas others will be up to 85% off.

Walmart Plus already offered plenty of incentives to join for regular shoppers at the popular superstore, but this latest deal is primed to tip a few fence-sitters over the edge. Remember, it's only valid through the remainder of today, so make sure to sign up to get your $9.95 discount while you still can.