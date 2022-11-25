Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth speaker drops to $149 in Black Friday deal

This is a great Bluetooth speaker option in Amazon's Black Friday deals.

Right now the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for just $149 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is an incredible $50 off. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, but its still a great deal and extends to the lagoon blue, sunset red, and midnight black color options. The ultraviolet purple option remains priced at $199.

This super portable Bluetooth speaker has all the right elements for great sound anywhere, and promises 360-degree sound and up to 15 hours playback on a single charge. It's waterproof to IP67, which means you can take it into the bathroom or have it hangout by the pool, and it can even be paired with other UE Boom and/or Megaboom speakers for the ultimate party sound.

The UE Megaboom 3 is the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now, and it continues to rank best overall in our best Bluetooth speakers round up.

In our UE Megaboom 3 review we applauded this portable Bluetooth speaker for its excellent sound quality, long battery life and travel-ready ruggedness. This big, bold portable speaker pumps out rich 360-degree sound complete with detailed highs and satisfying low-end, and maxes out at 100 decibels of noise. It's one of our best outdoor speakers thanks to an IP67-rated design, which means it can survive drops, shower splashes, and can even be submerged for short periods without skipping a beat.

The Megaboom 3 is on the bigger side compared to other portable speakers, and unlike many of its competitors, it doesn't have Alexa or Google Assistant support, or any other smart features. But if that’s not a deal breaker, the Megaboom 3's sound quality and ruggedness can't be beat for the price. You can also pair it with older Megaboom and Boom models for the ultimate party experience.

