This legendary Stanley thermos is just $22 for Cyber Monday

This ain’t your grandparent’s thermos. Well, actually, it sort of is, just reinvented. Stanley has been in the steel tumbler game for over a hundred years . In that time, the brand has gained a reputation for making some of the toughest-built, longest-lasting insulated vessels around. And as part of Cyber Monday deals, you can score one for just $22.

The Stanley Adventure to Go Insulated Travel Tumbler is 25% off at Amazon . through Cyber Monday. That drops the price from $30 to just $22. The deal is on the Hammertone Green, Blue Glow and Charcoal Glow colors in a 1.1L capacity.

Stanley Adventure to Go Insulated Travel Tumbler: was $30 now $22 @ Amazon

Whether you want to keep 35 ounces of coffee hot and fresh for up to 25 hours or a thirst-quenching beverage ice-cold for 27 hours or more, this insulated stainless steel thermos has your back. It boasts a leakproof design with a built-in cup that doubles as a lid. It's also seemingly bombproof. But just for good measure, Stanley includes a lifetime warranty.

The basic design of the Stanley thermos hasn't changed much over the years. But the Adventure to Go Tumbler is nonetheless a sleek and modern take on the retro classic. I am particularly fond of the Hammetone Green one.

By the way, if you want something a little smaller than the Adventure to Go, consider its kid sibling, the Stanley Classic Travel Mug. It's our pick for the best budget and most durable travel coffee mug of 2023 .