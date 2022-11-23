This jaw-dropping Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Black Friday deal gives you 50% back

There are lots of great Black Friday deals on phones, so it takes a lot to impress us. And we've found a jaw-dropping offer on one of the top Android phones of the year that we had to share with you.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with a free $500 gift card at Walmart (opens in new tab), with the gift card being sent upon activating the phone. With an MSRP of $1,000, the S22 Plus is effectively half price in this deal, although the money you save does have to be spent in store.

The offer's valid with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile connections, but otherwise there are no conditions like trade-ins you have to meet beyond buying the phone before December 2 (that's a week after Black Friday). Unfortunately, it does seem like only the Black colorway is currently available for the basic 128GB model, with the larger 256GB version completely out of stock.

Don't panic if the gift card doesn't appear in your email inbox straight away either. Walmart says it could take up to 20 days to send.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus sits pretty on both our best Android phones and best phones list. While it's not as fully featured as its Ultra sibling, it's got the best mix of features for the price of all the S22 models as far as we're concerned. Its 6.6-inch 120Hz OLED display and capable triple rear cameras are particular highlights, but we also enjoy its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered performance and its 45W charging.

Our only notable issues with this phone are that rival phones like the Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 are better at photography, and that battery life is a bit shorter than we'd like. These are not deal-breakers though, so if the rest of the phone appeals to you, then we'd suggest jumping on this Walmart deal before all the colors end up sold out.

