This is the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal I've seen — how you can get it for free

Competition for the best foldable phone of 2023 heated up this week as Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both phones are available for preorder now, but will be released on August 11. Although I've seen dozens of great preorder deals for both phones, the two best deals I've seen come from Samsung itself.

For a limited time, Samsung has its Galaxy Z Fold 5 up to $1,000 off via trade-in or its Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $0 via trade-in. You'll also get a free storage upgrade on either phone and you can even choose your carrier of choice straight from the Samsung page. What gives Samsung the edge over other retailer deals is that you can save more if you buy your phone via a bundle. You'll get $300 off if you purchase your phone with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, $240 off with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or $180 off with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These extra bundle discounts are available at Samsung only.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: from $0 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 12MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on review we said several upgrades like its larger outer display and gapless design make it a more usable phone than predecessors.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on review we welcome the thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities, but find it's a good phone only if it's your first foldable or if you're upgrading from a much older foldable.

Which phone you get depends on your budget and needs. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on review, we we like the new hinge and thinner/lighter design, but find its a very iterative upgrade when the competition is stepping up its game. Therefore, we'd only recommend it if it's your first foldable or if you're upgrading from a much older model.

Meanwhile, in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hands-on review we noted that the phone's smaller upgrades — like its larger outer display, gapless design, and camera improvements — makes the phone relevant again in light of the competition. In fact, we find the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slightly more compelling than even the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Stay tuned as we continue to test both phones in our labs.

