This HP gaming PC for $389 is the perfect Black Friday deal for gamers on a budget

The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, including plenty of great deals on computers and gaming hardware.

If you're after a new gaming PC and you're on a budget, or if you're after a gaming rig for one of your kids, you may want to pay attention. This HP Pavillion gaming PC is now just $384 at Amazon (opens in new tab). While it may not have the most impressive spec list around, we think this is a great deal for 1080p gamers, those on a budget, or anyone buying a first gaming rig for their children.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavillion Gaming Desktop: was $515 now $389 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming desktop from HP is a solid choice for PC gamers wanting a new rig on a budget. It features an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics, which will run most games well at 1080p. It also comes with a Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of memory, plenty of USB ports and a mouse and keyboard included.



Even at its original price of $515, this would be an okay choice for anyone wanting a 1080p gaming rig on a budget. At $384, this entire PC is only around double the MSRP of the Radeon RX 5500 graphics card within. Considering all the other parts, it's probably around the same price, if not cheaper than the cost of building this PC yourself.

The Radeon RX 5500 graphics card within is no monster, with only 4GB of dedicated memory. However, it's a card designed by AMD to handle 1080p gaming with little fuss, using the company's most recent 7nm RDNA architecture. That means this machine should be perfect for anyone gaming in Full HD, whether you're a seasoned gamer or are buying this as to be your kid's first rig.

There's only 8GB of memory, which is somewhat limiting. However, you can always upgrade the memory down the line. This PC also features the Ryzen 3600G CPU, which is another competent performer in the budget gaming arena. That also means it's uses AMD's AM4 socket, which gives you plenty of affordable options to change out the motherboard if you so choose later on.