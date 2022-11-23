The best Steam, Humble Store and GOG deals for Black Friday 2022

When it come to Black Friday deals, video games are almost always a safe bet. If you know where to look, you can save dozens of dollars on popular new titles. That’s especially true for PC gamers, as they’re not limited to just one digital storefront. Enter the best Steam, Humble Store and GOG Black Friday deals.

Steam, the Humble Store and GOG represent three of the most popular places to buy PC games online, and with good reason. Steam is essentially the biggest retailer in the space; the Humble Store offers enticing bundles and interesting incentives for repeat customers; GOG is, as its name once suggested, the premier place to find good old games. Right now, all three storefronts are hosting huge sales that run through Black Friday — and a few days after that, too.

Tom’s Guide has picked out some of our favorite deals from Steam, Humble Store and GOG to get you started. But if these aren’t to your taste, there are thousands and thousands of other games to choose from, whether you want newly released hits or beloved classics. Read on for the best Steam, Humble Store and GOG Black Friday deals that we could find.

The best Steam Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $69 now $49 @ Steam (opens in new tab)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (opens in new tab) is a former PS5 exclusive which has now made a big splash on PC. In this reimagining of Square Enix’s classic JRPG, you control Cloud Strife and his band of adventurers as they take on an evil megacorporation in a cyberpunk dystopia. The Intergrade version features improved graphics and a whole new DLC chapter.

(opens in new tab) Gotham Knights: was $59 now $35 @ Steam (opens in new tab)

Gotham Knights (opens in new tab) is the first Batman game we’ve seen in a while — and it may not even technically be a Batman game. In this open-world action game inspired by DC Comics, you play as Batman’s protégés as they attempt to defend Gotham City in the Caped Crusader’s absence. You can play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin, and upgrade their skills and equipment as you go.

(opens in new tab) Kena: Bridge of Spirits: was $39 now $19 @ Steam (opens in new tab)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (opens in new tab) is a good, old-fashioned action/adventure game with modern-day production values. You take control of the titular protagonist, and guide her through a series of open-ended levels. As you go, you’ll fight enemies, solve puzzles and gather collectibles, all while experiencing a simple and heartfelt coming-of-age story.

(opens in new tab) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: was $59 now $44 @ Steam (opens in new tab)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (opens in new tab) was a smash hit on its native PS4, and the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered version for PS5 and PC is even better. In this open-world action/adventure game, you’ll take control of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as he crawls, fights and web-slings his way through a vibrant New York City. There are plenty of fan-favorite villains, too, from the Vulture and Electro, to the Kingpin and Dr. Octopus.

(opens in new tab) Stray: was $29 now $23 @ Steam (opens in new tab)

One of 2022’s surprise hits, Stray (opens in new tab) is a simple simulation game where you take control of a curious cat in a cyberpunk world. Most of the game is just exploration, as you guide the cat through a series of diverse environments and learn more about the humanlike robots who populate the world. There’s also a dedicated button for meowing.

The best Humble Store Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Cult of the Lamb: was $24 now $19 @ Humble Store (opens in new tab)

One of the stranger games on this list, Cult of the Lamb (opens in new tab) is part simulation, part roguelike, and part pitch-black comedy. You play as a lamb, slaughtered for reasons beyond your control, who returns to take vengeance on their tormentors. You’ll build up your own delightfully evil cult and scour the world to increase their power and prestige.

(opens in new tab) God of War: was $49 now $37 @ Humble Store (opens in new tab)

A soft reboot of Sony’s popular God of War franchise, God of War (2018) (opens in new tab) follows the Greek demigod Kratos after he’s resettled in the world of Norse myth. Kratos and his son Atreus must make a difficult, emotional journey across the Norselands, fighting off the vengeful god Baldur the whole way. The game has tight combat and plenty of worthwhile side content.

(opens in new tab) No Man’s Sky: was $59 now $29 @ Humble Store (opens in new tab)

When No Man’s Sky (opens in new tab) first launched, there wasn’t much to the game. You could explore a bunch of planets and gather a bunch of resources, but there was no real unifying idea to tie everything together. After years of updates, however, the game is finally an immersive space sim, complete with plenty of gear to craft, planets to settle and other human players to encounter.

(opens in new tab) Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $41 @ Humble Store (opens in new tab)

Persona 5 Royal takes one of the best JRPGs from the past decade, and makes it even better. You take control of Joker: a high school transfer student in Tokyo. There, he recruits a group of friends called the Phantom Thieves and dives into an otherworld called the Metaverse to fight the creatures that lurk within. The game balances turn-based combat and social sim mechanics.

(opens in new tab) Temtem: was $44 now $35 @ Humble Store (opens in new tab)

If you ever wished that the Pokémon series were on PC, Temtem (opens in new tab) might be the next best thing. In Temtem, you’ll collect monsters, build them up through battle and challenge your opponents — both other players and computer-controlled story characters. There’s an interesting world to explore, as well as some colorful, eye-catching graphics.

The best GOG Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Control Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $9 @ GOG (opens in new tab)

Control (opens in new tab) comes from the same studio as Alan Wake and Max Payne, and its pedigree shows. In this action/adventure game, you play as Jesse Faden: director of the mysterious Federal Bureau of Control. She explores all sorts of paranormal mysteries, and develops a large suite of powers as she goes. Control’s sharp writing and open-ended gameplay make this one worth checking out.

(opens in new tab) Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $29 @ GOG (opens in new tab)

In our initial Cyberpunk 2077 review (opens in new tab), Tom’s Guide didn’t like the game very much, citing its poor performance and preponderance of bugs. Since then, however CD Projekt Red has cleaned up the game tremendously, and now players can enjoy its gorgeous world and “anything goes” approach to gameplay. You play as hacker V in the futuristic Night City, and what you do from there is almost entirely up to you.

(opens in new tab) Europa Universalis IV: was $39 now $7 @ GOG (opens in new tab)

Europa Universalis IV is very much a PC gamer’s game. This grand strategy game lets you take control of an early modern European power, and then make choices to see how you can influence the choice of world history. Warfare, diplomacy and exploration all factor into the game, but your main goal is simply to rule as well (or as poorly) as you can, and see what happens.

(opens in new tab) Inscryption: was $19 now $15 @ GOG (opens in new tab)

Inscryption was one of the best games of 2021 (opens in new tab), combining strong card game mechanics with a genuinely creepy story and setting. With roguelike elements and lots of different card combinations to discover, Inscryption takes a long time to master, but you’ll learn more about its intriguing story each time you play. It’s a good choice for horror and card game fans alike.