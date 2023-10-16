This early Black Friday deal is huge — the best OLED TV we've reviewed is $600 off

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, so I cover plenty of TV deals. This is one of the best I've seen so far this year.

Right now the Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED TV is $1,897 at Amazon. It's $600 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy also offers this TV for $1,899. It's the best OLED TV we've tested, and this is an opportunity to make a huge saving.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,897 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Check other retailers: $1,899 @ Best Buy

We rank the Samsung S95C as the best OLED TV on the market. Simply put, it offers stunning picture quality, brightness and an impressively sleek design.

This TV put in some seriously impressive test results in our Samsung S95C OLED review. It delivered an excellent peak brightness of 1,370 nits. Color accuracy was another highlight, with a Delta-E score of 1.4 and 141.5% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut. Everything from fast action to detailed interior shots looked incredible on this TV, and the powerful processor in the S95C upscales content to 4K very well.

The S95C OLED is also an incredible choice for a gaming TV. We measured a super low lag time of 9.2ms, making for very responsive gameplay. A bunch of other great gaming features are represented, including FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and four HDMI 2.1 ports. If you want to use this TV as a PC gaming monitor, it can reach a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Samsung's One Connect box is another triumph. It keeps the TV's main body super-slim. Plus, cable management is much more organized and you don't need to reach behind your TV every time to connect and disconnect additional devices like game consoles and soundbars.

We've heard better audio from other TVs, but the S95C OLED still has capable speakers that are good for watching TV and movies. One of the best soundbars would fix your woes if you're a hardcore audiophile.

We think that the Samsung S95C is the best OLED TV you can buy right now, so make sure to take advantage of this discount. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.