This 86-inch LG TV is $300 off in March Madness TV sale

March Madness deals are ramping up, making it a great time to hunt for TV savings on some of the most sought-after models. And if you're hoping to score a solid deal on a huge screen to enjoy the upcoming games on, we've got good news.

Right now, Best Buy has the 86-inch LG NanoCell 90 Series TV on sale for $1,999. That's saving you a whopping $300, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen on a super-sized set this year. In fact, we haven't seen savings of this kind since this year's Super Bowl. Keep in mind that TVs are high in demand and stock isn't guaranteed to last long, so make sure to act fast if you're serious.

LG NanoCell 90 Series 86" TV: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

This March Madness TV deal saves you $300 in total. This LG TV packs a massive 86-inch UHD screen with 4K resolution, HDR 10 support and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in.

The LG NanoCell 90 Series TV is a solid choice for those seeking an immersive Ultra HD 4K viewing experience without resorting to out-of-this-world prices. This particular model is one of LG's freshest additions, having been released less than a year ago.

Thanks to its massive 86-inch 4K display with a NanoCell LED panel, this set delivers stunning visuals, rivalling some of the best LG TVs on the market. The LG NanoCell 90 also features HDR 10 support and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The inclusion of Dolby Vision IQ, Cinema HDR and Dolby Atmos will also make your viewing experience that much more enjoyable. Plus, gamers will enjoy the FreeSync Premium Compatible feature, the fast 120Hz refresh rate and the Game Optimizer feature. So, if you want to take your gaming session to the next level, grab your PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch OLED and game away.

And if that's not enough, LG's webOS smart platform makes using all of the best streaming services easier than ever. Featuring apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more, you'll never have trouble deciding what to watch next.

This Smart TV also features LG ThinQ Ai, an open platform that effortlessly allows you to use the built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And with the enabled voice control, you can forget about your remote and navigate through your TV with just the sound of your voice.

With this TV deal, you'll get an excellent 4K TV set. But make sure to act fast while it's still in stock. Looking for more deals? Follow our March Madness TV deals coverage for the latest discounts on TVs of all sizes.