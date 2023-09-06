These Beats earbuds just crashed to $114 — lowest price ever

The Beats Studio Buds Plus arrived earlier this year, and we loved their stylish design, sound and ANC capabilities. At $169, they had some tough competition in their price range, but they’re a great buy now that they’ve been discounted.

Right now the Beats Studio Buds Plus are $114 at Woot . They’re $55 off, the lowest price I’ve ever seen for these earbuds. This undercuts Amazon ’s current asking price of $129.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $114 @ Woot

A follow-up to the Beats Studio Buds, the Beats Studio Buds Plus keep the stylish design, strong noise cancelling, and sweat resistance from their predecessor. They also offer Bluetooth 5.3 and 9 hours of listening time, or up to 36 hours with the included charging case. In our review , we noted they unfortunately lack on-ear detection and wireless charging.

Price check: $129 @ Amazon | $169 @ Best Buy

In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review , we had plenty of praise for these earbuds. They’re stylish and have good ANC. Plus, they pair perfectly with both iOS and Android devices.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus' ANC setting blocked outside noise well at the gym and effectively dulled the sound of gardening tools in our tests. There’s also a transparency mode that lets you stay aware of your surroundings while still enjoying your music.

As for sound, the Studio Buds Plus don’t lean as heavily towards low frequencies as we’ve come to expect from Beats earbuds. We heard openness around the mid and treble frequencies, and thought these earbuds performed well on tracks like Drake's "Search & Rescue". If you’re a lover of big bass, earbuds like the Beats Fit Pro might better suit your listening tastes.

The Studio Buds Plus also have good battery life. These earbuds last for 9 hours of listening time, or 6 hours with ANC turned on. This extends up to 36 hours with the included charging case. If you’re running short on charge, a five-minute quick charge nets an hour of listening time.