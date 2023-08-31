These are the 7 TV deals I'd recommend this Labor Day

On the hunt for TV deals this Labor Day? You and I both. There are plenty to choose from, but if you want the best of the best, I've spotted 7 awesome deals you can get this holiday to seriously upgrade your entertainment center.

The LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV is $1,596 at Amazon right now. (Try scrolling down to "other sellers on Amazon" and select the option that's sold and shipped by Amazon if you don't see this price.) It's long held the top spot on our best TVs list, for its incredible picture quality, premium design and excellent gaming features. Best of all, it's a huge $900 off its original asking price of $2,499.

Looking for something more affordable? The LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV is $649 at Best Buy right now. It's an awesome price for an OLED TV at this size. You can also score Fire TV deals from $64 at Best Buy, and they're offering a free Echo Pop smart speaker with them for free.

Top 7 Labor Day TV deals

Labor Day TV deals — best sales now

Fire TV with Echo Pop: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has Amazon Fire TVs on sale for as low as $64. Even better, every TV comes with a free Echo Pop smart speaker ($39 value). The sale includes small 1080p sets as well as 4K 65-inch and 75-inch TVs. Meanwhile, the Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker that lets you set timers, control other smart home devices, and more. This is the best sale we've seen on Fire TVs all year.

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. This TV is sold exclusively at Best Buy.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,997 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.