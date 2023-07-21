There's a massive Apple sale at Amazon right now — MacBooks, iPad, AirPods Max and more

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but the summertime deals are still taking place, with the retailer having sliced the prices of a suite of Apple products.

In today's bargains, you can find the excellent MacBook Air M1, AirPods Max, and the iPad Air all at cut prices. If these catch your eye I suggest you don't wait and jump on the deals, as discounted Apple products tend to sell out at speed.

Read on for a selection of cut-price Apple products that I recommend you take a look at over on Amazon today.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price in 30 days! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance for work and play thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 chip also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Want more power than the MacBook Air? Then the 2022 MacBook Pro offers the M2 chip with buckets of performance. Its design may look a little long in the tooth but the 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600) is still excellent, and 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD isn't to be sniffed at. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.

MacBook Air (M2/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

I personally use the MacBook Air M2 and utterly love it, so I can wholeheartedly recommend it, especially with $150 off this version with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to go alongside the powerful M2 chip. On top of that, you get a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon

OK, you need deep-ish pockets for this one, but the Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review, we said it has an excellent camera, a fantastic speaker setup, and a gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a much more affordable package.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $477 @ Amazon

You can't really go wrong with the AirPods Max as they are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and a 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. $477 isn't the lowest price we've seen the headphones at but it's still a healthy savings.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $225 @ Amazon

Not the biggest discount ever, but we'll happily take the AirPods Pro 2 for $25 off. These earbuds pack in Apple's H2 chip that provides 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2020): was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The 9th generation iPad is starting to look its age, but for under $300 it's still an excellent entry-level Apple tablet. It has A13 Bionic chip, a 12MP front camera, and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

If you want a more powerful iPad but don't want to go the iPad Pro route, then the 2022 iPad Air is worth a look. It features an 8-core M1 chip that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other features include a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.