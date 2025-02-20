OnePlus reportedly developing massive smartphone batteries — what we know

If you've followed OnePlus, you know that the Chinese smartphone maker loves its batteries and optimizing battery life.

Its phones already feature massive batteries, and the recently released OnePlus 13 sports a huge 6,000mAh battery.

The batteries of the OnePlus phone are so good that they take four of the top ten slots in our picks for the smartphones with the best battery life, only losing to the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.

However, that's just the first step. A leaked roadmap and a report from regular tipster Digital Chat Station (via Phone Arena) claim that OnePlus is developing 7,000mAh — and, eventually, 8,000mAh batteries.

The roadmap indicates that the next flagship OnePlus phones could feature impressive 7,000 mAh batteries. However, that may not be enough for OnePlus, as DCS claims that OnePlus is developing a ridiculous 8,000 mAh battery.

In their post, DCS wrote, "Ouga Lab tested 8000mAh ± 80W, 15% silicon content."

Ouga Lab is a research and development center for Oppo and OnePlus. Based on DCS' claim it appeared the lab produced a battery significantly bigger than the glacier battery introduced with last year's China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. This new battery increases "silicon content" from 15% to 6%, more than the Ace 3 Pro.

According to reports, silicon can store more lithium ions than graphite, making the power cells made with it more powerful than traditional batteries.

It's also supposed to support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging speeds.

It will be interesting to see if these larger batteries make OnePlus phones bigger. Part of the reason for introducing the Glacier battery was that the manufacturer could pack 6,000mAh worth of capacity into the same space as a 5,000mAh battery.