Major OnePlus leak claims OnePlus 13 Mini is actually OnePlus 13T — here's the specs

The OnePlus "Mini" is reportedly going to launch sometime in April, according to a leaked company roadmap posted on Weibo (via GSMArena). But I'm here to tell you to check any hopes of an iPhone 13 mini-style small phone at the door.

That's because the device seems likely to actually be the "OnePlus 13T" and arrive with a 6.3-inch screen, backed by a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP telephoto. While 6.3-inches is smaller than the 6.82-inch panel on the OnePlus 13, I don't think you can call it small.

OnePlus hasn't released a T device since the 2022 launch of the OnePlus 10T.

Alongside the OnePlus 13T in April, the leaker also claims OnePlus' roadmap will see phone launches in May, October and November. The May and November releases are believed to be for the brand's Ace devices (the Ace 5s and 5v in May and Ace 6 in November) whilst October is reserved for the next flagship.

There's one very obvious omission in this timetable, though: the OnePlus Open 2. The current model is our pick for the best foldable phone and the Weibo leak is curiously quiet on when we'll see the successor.

However, OnePlus' sister brand Oppo is readying the Oppo Find N5 foldable for global release right now so I'd be willing to bet we'll see the Open 2 sooner rather than later.

No more small phones

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As someone who reluctantly gave up on small phones after the iPhone 13 mini and Asus Zenfone 10 a couple of years ago, I was hopeful the rumored OnePlus Mini would be a new contender for the best small phone you can buy.

Unfortunately, my dream of a sub-6-inch phone with a decent chipset, screen and camera doesn't look like coming true this year.

Thanks to the rise of flip foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, I'm doubtful we'll ever see a regular compact phone with flagship specs launch again. Although I enjoy the pocketability of a small device, not enough people are willing to take the hit on battery life you have to accept.

With increasingly power-hungry AI features and bright screens, phones require better battery tech than ever before. OnePlus' Silicon NanoStack battery technology is what helps give the OnePlus 13 one of the best battery lives we've ever seen.

The tech puts silicon nanoparticles into the battery's anode (instead of graphite) to store more lithium without adding any bulk. I had hoped this could pave the way for an effective battery solution for a small phone — and it still might.

But at least according to this leak, I can't see the OnePlus Mini becoming my next small phone upgrade.