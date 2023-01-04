The Beats Fit Pro just crashed to their lowest price ever — they're our best workout headphones

It's the start of the new year, and that means new fitness goals. One thing that will make your workouts run smoothly is a good pair of earbuds — and Amazon has just slashed the price of the best workout headphones.

The Beats Fit Pro are $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, their lowest price ever. If you want a pair of wireless sport earbuds with ANC, these are the ones to get.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beat Fits Pro review (opens in new tab), we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

If you're looking for the best workout headphones, the Beats Fit Pro are our pick. They offer a comfortable, secure fit, great sound, and strong ANC.

The Spatial Audio feature found in the AirPods Pro is also included, creating a 3D soundstage that makes movies, FaceTime calls and select Apple Music tracks sound more immersive. Like to make calls while you run? You'll sound clear as a bell to all your friends thanks to the 5 microphones on the Beats Fit Pro.

Battery life is good with these headphones, too. We got 6 hours of listening time out of our earbuds with ANC turned on, or 7 hours without ANC. Using the charging case extends this life up to 30 hours.

If you turn your gaze to our AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro face-off, you'll see it was a very close race. Both are great earbuds, but the Beats Fit Pro cost nearly $100 less than the AirPods Pro 2 right now, making them an incredibly tempting choice. If you don't mind missing out on a few of the AirPods Pro 2 features, like the wireless charging case or adaptive transparency mode, the Beats Fit Pro will do you proud.

Need something you couldn't get over the holidays? Keep an eye on our January sales coverage for the best deals.