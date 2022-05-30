The awesome Nike Pegasus 38 just dropped to $64 in Memorial Day sale

If you’ve been waiting for the Memorial Day sales to invest in a new pair of running shoes, I’ve got good news — one of the best Nike running shoes on the market just dropped to a great low price in Nike’s Memorial Day sale.

Right now you can get the Nike Pegasus 38 for just $64 at Nike.com (opens in new tab), which is down from $120. The Pegasus 38 is a brilliant all-around shoe — suitable for long, easy training runs, but with enough snap to pick up the pace should you need it.

The women’s version of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is down to $64 in the Memorial Day sale with the code SAVE20 at checkout. At the time of writing, the shoe is still available in a number of different colors and sizes. The cheapest pair is the black and gold colorway. The men’s shoe (opens in new tab) is also discounted in the sale, from $120 to $96 with the code SAVE20.

With the release of the Nike Pegasus 39 around the corner, the Nike Pegasus 38 is on sale, but you can save an extra 20% on the discounted shoe in the Memorial Day sale.

The Nike Pegasus is a brilliant everyday running shoe, designed for daily miles. It’s a workhorse and could get you around everything from a 5K to a marathon. While it might not be the fastest running shoe on the market, it’s responsive enough to allow you to pick up the pace when you need it, and is a good running shoe for beginners, and those clocking out longer miles alike.

The Nike Pegasus 38 is a good choice for experienced and beginner runners alike. It's more comfortable underfoot than the Pegasus 37. With the 38th iteration of the shoe, Nike attempted to fix some of the fit issues — the toe box is wider, the laces do up slightly differently and there’s cushioning beneath the tongue for a comfier fit. They’ve also fixed the shallow heel cup of the Pegasus 37, which many runners found caused blisters on the run.

When it comes to Nike Pegasus 39 vs Nike Pegasus 38 , from our testing, we found the Nike Pegasus 39 to be the slightly better shoe, but at $64, it’s definitely worth shopping for the cheaper Pegasus. With the 39, Nike added an extra Zoom Air unit to the foot's heel and slightly tweaked the upper, but aside from that, the two shoes are very similar. The Pegasus 38 is still a wonderfully reliable shoe — it’s well-built and durable, so you can expect to get hundreds of miles out of it.

This is a fantastic shoe for beginners who want to feel comfortable, stable, and supported as they move, and more experienced runners, who want a reliable all-rounder. If you only shop one deal today for running, make it this one. And be sure to check out our Memorial Day sales live blog for all the latest savings.