The awesome Echo Dot with Clock just crashed to $29 — with a free smart bulb

If you missed out on all the Amazon hardware sales on Prime Day, never fear. A bunch of our favorite Echo smart speakers are seeing big reductions at Best Buy right now. Not only are they cheaper than Amazon's current asking prices, but Best Buy are throwing in a Sengled smart bulb for free with some of the most popular models.

My favorite deal of the bunch is the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) for $29 at Best Buy right now. It's our choice for the best smart speaker at its lowest price ever — with a multicolor Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb added for free. As you'd expect, you can control the smart bulb using your Alexa speaker to put on a colorful light show, or just shut your lights off at night without getting out of bed.

If you're looking for something more affordable, the Echo Pop is $17 at Best Buy right now. It's the cheapest Alexa speaker you can buy at the moment, although note it doesn't come with the free smart bulb.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Free smart bulb: The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. This Echo Dot is at its lowest price ever right now, and it comes with a free multicolor Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb.

Echo Studio: was $199 now $154 @ Best Buy

Free smart bulb: The Amazon Echo Studio offers the best sound out of any Amazon speaker. You can pair it with other Alexa speakers for surround sound or even connect it to a turntable thanks to its 3.5mm audio-in port. It's now at its lowest price ever for Prime members. The Echo Studio is at its lowest price ever right now, and it comes with a free multicolor Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Best Buy

Free smart bulb: Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. Best Buy are offering a multicolor Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb free with this speaker.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Best Buy

Free smart bulb: The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to $54. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. The lowest price ever for this device is $49, so it's about as close as you can get. Plus, Best Buy are throwing in a multicolor Sengled Smart A19 LED 60W Bulb for free.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: This is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to its lowest price ever. In our review , we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.