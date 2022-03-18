Sleep Week sale knocks 25% off sitewide at Bear mattresses

The National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week is rapidly coming to a close. However, there are still plenty of mattress sales to take advantage of if you're shopping for the best mattress available.

For instance, Bear Mattress is taking 25% off sitewide and bundling a free bedding set ($325 value) with select mattress purchases. The free bundles includes free pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector. It's one of the best Sleep Week deals we've seen to date.

Bear Mattress: was $748 now $561 @ Bear

Free $325 sleep bundle! The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its latest mattress sale, Bear is taking 25% off. Plus, get a free bedding bundle (two free pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $561 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $749 (was $998).

Bear Weighted Blanket: was $150 now $113 @ Bear

The Bear Weighted Blanket offers 15 lbs. of cozy comfort to help you relax, reduce stress levels, and get a better night's sleep. Its plush microfiber cover keeps you snug while the blanket's quilted channels evenly distribute the glass beads across the entire blanket. Use coupon "SW25" to take 25% off all sizes.

If you're looking for a good mattress in a box, Bear's range is designed for all sleepers. Made with layers of memory foam and coils, the Bear Hybrid is ideal for people who like a traditional feel to their mattress.

Side and back sleepers on a smaller budget are better off checking out the mid-price all-foam Bear Pro. It has a firmness rating of 6.5 and offers plenty of bounce and extra cushioning for pressure points.

If you’re a hot sleeper looking for something firmer, then the Bear Original mattress is a great choice for you, especially if you sleep on your side or back. It features a cooling graphite layer and produces a firmer body-hugging feel. It’s also the most affordable of the three.

For more discounts, make sure to check out our guide to the best Bear mattress deals.