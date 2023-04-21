Score! This awesome budget QLED TV just crashed to $378 at Amazon

Hunting for an awesome TV deal that won't break the bank? I've spotted that one of the best budget TVs we've tested just got a price cut over at Amazon.

The Hisense 55-inch U6H 4K QLED TV is $378 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This TV cost $429 when it launched, meaning it's now been discounted by $50. It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV (it's been $10 cheaper before.) But the Hisense U6H was already great value at full price, so I give it a hearty recommendation.

Hisense's U6H line is affordable, but still offers great performance. It has Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ and FiImMaker Mode. Running at 60Hz, the TV also has HDMI 2.1 ports, Game Mode Plus and variable refresh rate, so it's a good budget TV for gamers.

This is one of the best budget TVs on the market, and you just need to check out our Hisense U6H review to see why.

For its price, the Hisense U6H delivers some seriously impressive performance. This TV hit a peak of 645 nits of brightness for HDR content, covered 97.07% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. In practice, colors looked vivid and popped off the screen. Dark scenes could be better, but at this price point it's not too disappointing.

The Hisense U6H delivers great gaming performance, too. We measured a very low lag time of 11.2ms, which means gameplay is snappy and responsive. If you don't mind the 60Hz refresh rate, gaming on this TV is great.

The Google smart TV interface is one of the best aspects of this TV. It's simple to use, and Google makes it easy to find content you want to watch.

However, audio isn't the Hisense U6H's strong suit. The 20W speakers handled soprano ranges decently, but bass fell flat. This issue can easily be fixed by pairing the U6H with one of the best soundbars or the best cheap soundbars, though.

I highly recommend picking up the Hisense U6H, especially at this price. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.