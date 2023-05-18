Score! This 65-inch Hisense Mini-LED TV just crashed to lowest price ever

Hunting for a deal on one of the best TVs, that won't cost you a fortune? I've spotted the sale you've been waiting for.

The Hisense 65-inch U8H Mini-LED TV is $898 at Amazon right now. The 65-inch Hisense U8H cost $999 at launch, meaning it's been slashed $100 off. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. (Walmart offers the same discount.)

Hisense 65" U8H Mini-LED Smart TV: was $999 now $898 @ Amazon

Lowest price: This is an excellent deal on an excellent TV. This limited-time deal shaves $100 off the Hisense U8H, Tom's Guide's pick for TV of the Year 2022 as it brings Mini-LED lighting to a more affordable price tag. Its peak brightness exceeds any TV around that price, and its color reproduction is stellar.

In our Hisense U8H review, this TV delivered some seriously impressive test results. We even gave it the Tom's Guide Award for the best value TV of 2022, thanks to it bringing a host of premium features at an affordable price.

In our tests, the U8H reached a peak brightness of over 2,000 nits, which is incredible. We saw strong color reproduction too, with 99.6% coverage of the Rec.709 color gamut. The Hisense U8H also offers great black levels and no noticeable blooming. We did see notice some color banding, however.

The Hisense U8H has great audio, too. The U8H's speakers produced clear dialogue and music, with plenty of bass. The sound gets super loud, and there's also support for Dolby Atmos. Audiophiles will want to pair this TV with one of the best soundbars, but for everyone else, the U8H's sound won't disappoint.

If you're an Xbox or PS5 gamer, the Hisense U8H has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and there's support for HDMI 2.1 and ALLM. There's even an ATSC 3.0 tuner for 4K over-the-air broadcasts — that's something our best TV (the LG C2 OLED) lacks, and it costs a lot more.

The Hisense U8H is an awesome TV, so I highly recommend picking one up at this price. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV sales coverage.