Score! Get the AirPods Pro for $74 off at Amazon right now

AirPods deals can be hard to find, so we like to shout out about them when they do pop up. Right now, you can grab the premium AirPods Pro for a bargain price.

Currently, Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $174 on Amazon. That's $74 off their original price of $249, making it the lowest price these buds have hit since Black Friday. Hurry though, as we anticipate they could sell out just as fast as they did back in November.

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale for 30% off, saving you a total of $74. The AirPods Pro offer active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise.

These Apple's premium pair of wireless earbuds, and offer a ton of great features. In our AirPods Pro review, we especially loved these buds' high-quality ANC and comfortable fit. The new Transparency Mode and spatial audio support are also great additions that make listening to the AirPods Pro even better.

As such, it's easy to see why we've ranked the AirPods Pro as some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Whether you're at home, on a crowded commute, or out and about, you'll be able to totally immerse yourself in what you're listening to — for as long as these buds' 4.5 hour battery will allow. The battery life does extend to 24 hours with the charging case, though.

If you're looking for earbuds to work out with, the AirPods Pro are great. With sweat-proof water resistance and hands-free Siri, they're a perfect running companion. As we mentioned before, these AirPods have an improved fit, which also makes them much less likely to fall out of your ears.

