Hurry! Google is offering a free Pixel Watch with the Pixel Fold right now

The Google Pixel Fold is the latest attention-grabbing foldable phone, but that doesn't mean you can't score a deal on it. Google is currently offering an awesome freebie with purchase of the Pixel Fold.

The Google Pixel Fold is $1,799 with a free Pixel Watch at the Google Store right now. Just add both items to your cart to get the Pixel Watch free at checkout. Plus, Google will knock the price of the Fold down by up to $600 if you have an old phone to trade in. Carriers like Verizon are offering similar deals, but Google allows you to buy the phone unlocked and use the carrier of your choice.

Free Pixel Watch: Google is offering a free Pixel Watch with the purchase of the Pixel Fold. You can also get up to $600 off the price phone if you trade in an older phone. The Google Pixel Fold features 5.8-inch outer and 7.6-inch inner OLED displays, a Tensor G2 CPU, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. 48MP main, 10.8MP ultrawide, 10.8MP telephoto, 9.5MP front and 8MP inner cameras are included.

In our Google Pixel Fold review, we named it the best foldable you can buy right now. Its wide front display makes it excellent for productivity and multitasking, plus it has a great camera system and it offers over 10 hours of battery life.

As for the Google Pixel Watch, we think it's one of the best smartwatches on the market. We love its sleek design, integration with Google's apps and services and Fitbit fitness tracking. You can choose either a WiFi or LTE-enabled Pixel Watch and it'll come free with the Pixel Fold. However, note that if you return the Pixel Fold, you'll have to return the Pixel Watch as well — or pay for it separately ($349 for the WiFi version or $399 for the LTE version.)

The biggest reason not to buy the Pixel Fold right now is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to make an appearance at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. If you're interested to see what upgrades are coming to the next Galaxy Z Fold, you might want to hold off until then. But if not, the Google Pixel Fold is an awesome phone, and it only gets better now that you can get a Pixel Watch with it for free.

