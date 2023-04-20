Score! Amazon just slashed $500 off this 65-inch Sony TV

TVs can get pretty expensive, especially when you get above 55 inches. Luckily, this awesome 65-inch model I've found now comes in at under a grand.

Right now the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K is just $998 at Amazon (opens in new tab). After a $500 discount, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) has the same set for $999.

Amazon has slashed $500 off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K, bringing it to its lowest price ever. Part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs, this set features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has the TV for $999.

While it's not on our best TVs list, the Sony Bravia XR X90K is an excellent midrange option that does pretty much everything well.

In our Sony Bravia XR X90K review, we were impressed by this TV's overall performance. We saw a peak of 1,027 nits of brightness for HDR content, a Delta-E score of 1.5401 and 98.93% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. In practice, this TV handled details, dark scenes and and vibrant colors very well. Upscaling is great, too — our 1080p copy of Top Gun: Maverick upscaled very well to 4K on this TV.

Sound is decent with this TV. The audio gets loud enough to fill a room and music, dialogue and sound effects are distinct. However, this TV's audio could be improved by pairing it with one of the best soundbars.

The X90K is a great gaming TV, too. We saw a low lag time of 17ms, so gameplay is responsive. There's also HDMI 2.1 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets even better if you're a PS5 gamer, as you'll also have access to Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

The Sony Bravia XR X90K is at its lowest price ever, so I highly recommend snapping it up. If you're still looking for your perfect TV, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.