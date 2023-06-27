Score! 4th of July deal gets you a free soundbar with your Verizon Fios plan

We typically don't see 4th of July sales on home internet plans, but if you're looking to switch providers, Verizon has a tempting offer.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon Fios' 1Gig Plan (940/880Mbps) for $64 per month. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Verizon gift card and your choice of either a free Verizon Stream TV Soundbar ($399 value) or a free $200 Home Depot gift card. You can also opt for $400 off the Verizon Stream TV Soundbar Pro (normally $999).

Verizon Fios: $64/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its 1 Gig Fios plan for $64.99 per month. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Verizon gift card and your choice of either a Verizon Stream TV Soundbar ($399 value) or a $200 Home Depot gift card. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees.

Verizon offered a very similar deal last month. However, this month's promo is better because you're getting multiple freebies when you sign up. This includes a $100 Verizon gift card, which wasn't offered last month.

Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save some bucks while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's Fios plans, they start at $24.99 per month for 300/300Mbps. However, when you sign up for the 1 Gig Fios plan ($64.99 per month), you'll get a free Xbox Series S or $200 Home Depot gift card. The 1 Gig Fios plan offers up to 940/880Mbps speeds.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.