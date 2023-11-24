Samsung Galaxy S23 Black Friday deals — where to buy them for almost nothing

Forget about the Samsung Galaxy S24. Sure, Sammy’s rumored to announce its upcoming flagship phones, but you can’t overlook the Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. In fact, the deals are so good that they’re practically being given away for free.

Most of these Samsung Galaxy S23 Black Friday deals have instant discounts that don’t require you to trade-in your existing phone to get the biggest savings — making them even more attractive for those looking to upgrade. So far, we’ve found deals from traditional wireless carriers, along with others from retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Considering how the Galaxy S24 is speculated to start at around $799, there’s a lot of incentive to get the Galaxy S23 right now because you’ll be spending less than half that cost with some of these best Samsung Galaxy S23 Black Friday deals.

Are you looking at some other phones? Then don’t forget the equally generous savings on the best Black Friday iPhone deals happening right now, along with even more offers in our Best Black Friday phone deals.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now free @ T-Mobile

Grab a free Galaxy S23 by trading in your current phone and signing up for a Go5G Plus plan. Existing customers can add a line on their Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans for a free phone. You can also apply that $800 credit to the S23 Plus or S23 Ultra models if you want one of those phones instead.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $299 with trade-in @ Samsung (via Shop Samsung app)

With a valuable enough trade-in, the combined savings on Samsung's latest flagship phone when bought through the Shop Samsung app makes for an unbelievable discount on one of the best phones of the year. If you go the unlocked route the lowest price is $299 with the max trade-in value.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $669 @ Amazon

Don't overlook the Galaxy S23. Even though it's technically the smallest sized phone in the S23 line, it still packs a wallop with its vibrant Super AMOLED display, outstanding triple cameras and speedy power of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S23+: save up to $600 off @ Samsung

If you prefer bigger phones, then check out the up to $600 off savings on the Samsung Galaxy S23+ through Samsung directly. This requires a trade-in, which brings its price as low as $399.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

This is the lowest price we've seen this just recently released with a telephoto camera. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can be fetched for $399 over on Best Buy, and even though it's a mid-range phone, it's one of the few on the market that can shoot 8K video.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Cricket): was $449 now $199 @ Cricket

You can snag an even lower price on the recently released Samsung Galaxy S23 FE courtesy of Cricket Wireless. You can't get a better deal on a phone that features triple cameras and the ability to shoot 8K video.