Best Prime Day mattress deals 2022

Prime Day mattress deals are a great opportunity to trade in your old bed for the best mattress you can afford. There is a small catch, however. Amazon isn't always the best retailer when it comes to mattress sales.

Mattress manufacturers like Nectar, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic tend to undercut even the best Prime Day mattress deals that Amazon offers. That's not to say Prime Day is a bad time to buy a new bed. In fact, you'll find plenty of discounts today, just keep in mind some of the best sales won't come from Amazon.

Editor's choice: Nectar mattress The best mattress deal on Prime Day: The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is one of the best mid-range mattresses you can buy, providing luxury comfort and support for a lot less than its rivals — we loved sleeping on it. You'll find the same deal at Amazon this Prime Day, but we recommend getting the offer directly from Nectar instead: it's easier to activate the huge 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty. US deal: Save $100 + get $499 free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

UK deal: Get 45% off any mattress at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Instead, the best Prime Day mattress deals right now are available direct from the mattress manufacturers. Nectar, Saatva, Purple, and Avocado are just a handful of mattress manufacturers that have beaten Amazon prices in the past and are doing so again right now. In addition to better prices, the major brands also make it easier to return mattresses and provide better support and warranties than what Amazon can offer.

So what should you buy from Amazon? Generally speaking, Amazon is a good retailer for deals on no-frills mattresses. Amazon offers great Prime Day mattress deals from brands such as Lucis and Zinus. Likewise, the e-comm giant is great at offering discounts on off-brand bedding, including deals on its own Amazon Basics line of bedding.

To help you navigate this week's best deals, we're rounding up all of the best mattress discounts in one easy to browse shopping guide. Whether you're shopping for a new mattress or browsing for the perfect weighted blanket, we've got all of the best deals in one place.

Best Prime Day mattress deals

(opens in new tab) Casper Sleep Element: was $495 now $396 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Casper Sleep Element is perfect for consumers who want a cozy memory foam mattress at a low price. This Amazon exclusive offers two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape breathable foam (for increased airflow), and a durable base that supports your whole body.

(opens in new tab) Avenco Memory Foam Mattress: was $279 now $186 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Avenco mattress features a layer of gel-infused memory foam and a removable plush cover. It's been designed to perfectly adapt to the shape of your body for a more comfortable night's sleep.

(opens in new tab) Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress: was $388 now $255 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day mattress deal offers big savings on Ashley Chime's Signature Design 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress. The bed is designed with thick layers of memory foam to cushion your entire body while you sleep.

Prime Day mattress deals at other retailers

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $499 now $399 + $499 of free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our top mattress pick for just about any type of sleeper. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. We found that it's very comfortable (thanks to those five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for its impressive 365-night trial and forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $399 (was $499), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $899). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($499 value).

(opens in new tab) Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Summer is in full swing and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. The twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239).

(opens in new tab) Zoma Start Mattress (Queen): was $499 now $409 @ Zoma (opens in new tab)

The Zoma Start is a memory foam mattress designed to relieve aches, pains, stiffness, and soreness. It accomplishes this by promoting a healthier sleep posture, thanks to its sink/sag resistant memory foam. During checkout, remove the automatically applied coupon and instead enter coupon code "PRIMEDAY22". The price will then drop to $409 for a queen-size mattress. The twin is on sale for $314 via the same coupon.

(opens in new tab) Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,599 now $949 @ Nolah (opens in new tab)

We rate the Nolah Evolution 15 as an excellent choice for heavy people, but this hybrid memory foam bed also suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Currently, you can use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,599), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,198 now $848 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $848 (was $1,198), whereas the queen costs $1,420 (was $1,770).

Finding the best Prime Day mattress deals

There are various great mattress deals happening over Prime Day. However, it's important to remember our top shopping tips as you browse through each day's sales:

Take advantage of coupons: Coupons can help you save big on mattress purchases. For instance, DreamCloud coupons and Nectar promo codes can shave hundreds off your bed or bedding purchase. Likewise, Tempur Pedic promo codes can help you save on our favorite temperature regulating mattresses. Many mattress manufacturers accept coupons during the checkout process, which is another reason why you'll find better prices direct from manufacturers rather than via Amazon. (While Amazon does accept coupons, many mattress coupons will only work on the manufacturer's site).

Coupons can help you save big on mattress purchases. For instance, DreamCloud coupons and Nectar promo codes can shave hundreds off your bed or bedding purchase. Likewise, Tempur Pedic promo codes can help you save on our favorite temperature regulating mattresses. Many mattress manufacturers accept coupons during the checkout process, which is another reason why you'll find better prices direct from manufacturers rather than via Amazon. (While Amazon does accept coupons, many mattress coupons will only work on the manufacturer's site). Never pay full price: Labor Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, and July 4th are generally the best time of the year for mattress deals. (If we had to pick one holiday — Black Friday/Cyber Monday would be the one we recommend). However, even if you're nowhere near a major holiday, most mattress companies offer mattress deals year-round. So you should never pay full price for any mattress.

Labor Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, and July 4th are generally the best time of the year for mattress deals. (If we had to pick one holiday — Black Friday/Cyber Monday would be the one we recommend). However, even if you're nowhere near a major holiday, most mattress companies offer mattress deals year-round. So you should never pay full price for any mattress. Know your return policy: Buying a new mattress — especially these days — can be tricky. Perhaps you're relying on user reviews or word of mouth. Or maybe you've already tried the mattress and have finally found the right mattress deal. Either way, you should always know the mattress' return policy should you have to return it. Some companies offer 100-night trials with free return shipping and no penalty fees , whereas others offer 18-months trials with similar shipping policies.

