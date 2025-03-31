It's your last chance to shop the Amazon Spring Sale but don't worry — I've found the mattress deals you need to know about, including a queen Mubulily Hybrid Mattress for just $144.49 at Amazon.

Amazon has become a major market for sleep deals in recent years. In fact, many of the best mattresses we've tested are now sold via the retailer. Like the Copper Premier mattress from favorites Nectar, which is up to 40% off at Amazon.

We're tracking all the biggest discounts from the final day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale so you don't have to miss out on a deal. Here's my top three mattress sales to snap up today...

1. Mubulily Hybrid Mattress: twin (12") was $229.29 now $159.99 at Amazon

You can save on almost every size and iteration of the Mubulily Hybrid but we think the best deal right now is the 10-inch queen mattress, which is $144.49 (was $169.99.) This is the lowest price we've seen in a while. As a budget hybrid we predict it will struggle with longevity, although the 10-year warranty and 100-night trial are reassuring — we primarily recommend this mattress for short-term use or a guest room. Some customers report that you can feel the springs through the foam, so consider adding a mattress topper if you want plusher cushioning. User score: ★★★★ (2,000+ reviews)

2. Kin by Tuft & Needle Mattress: twin was $549 now $439.20 at Amazon

An Amazon-exclusive model from popular mattress in a box brand Tuft & Needle, the Kin uses bounce-back foam to provide a more supportive feel. Reviews indicate a firmer build that will support back sleeping best. The best memory foam mattresses excel at pressure relief and we expect the thick foams of the Kin to cushion the joints. However, reviews suggest the support is weak at the edges. In the Big Spring Sale the Kin mattress returns to its lowest price of the year, with a queen costing $559.20 (was $699) and it comes with a 10-year warranty and 100-night trial. User score: ★★★★½ (4,300+ reviews)