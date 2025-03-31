Last chance! Save up to 40% on mattresses in the Amazon Spring Sale
It's your last chance to shop the Amazon Spring Sale but don't worry — I've found the mattress deals you need to know about, including a queen Mubulily Hybrid Mattress for just $144.49 at Amazon.
Amazon has become a major market for sleep deals in recent years. In fact, many of the best mattresses we've tested are now sold via the retailer. Like the Copper Premier mattress from favorites Nectar, which is up to 40% off at Amazon.
We're tracking all the biggest discounts from the final day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale so you don't have to miss out on a deal. Here's my top three mattress sales to snap up today...
1. Mubulily Hybrid Mattress: twin (12") was $229.29 now $159.99 at Amazon
You can save on almost every size and iteration of the Mubulily Hybrid but we think the best deal right now is the 10-inch queen mattress, which is $144.49 (was $169.99.) This is the lowest price we've seen in a while. As a budget hybrid we predict it will struggle with longevity, although the 10-year warranty and 100-night trial are reassuring — we primarily recommend this mattress for short-term use or a guest room. Some customers report that you can feel the springs through the foam, so consider adding a mattress topper if you want plusher cushioning.
User score: ★★★★ (2,000+ reviews)
2. Kin by Tuft & Needle Mattress: twin was $549 now $439.20 at Amazon
An Amazon-exclusive model from popular mattress in a box brand Tuft & Needle, the Kin uses bounce-back foam to provide a more supportive feel. Reviews indicate a firmer build that will support back sleeping best. The best memory foam mattresses excel at pressure relief and we expect the thick foams of the Kin to cushion the joints. However, reviews suggest the support is weak at the edges. In the Big Spring Sale the Kin mattress returns to its lowest price of the year, with a queen costing $559.20 (was $699) and it comes with a 10-year warranty and 100-night trial.
User score: ★★★★½ (4,300+ reviews)
3. Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: twin XL was $1,099 now $659.40 at Amazon
Using copper-infused foams to create a cooler sleep feel (without having to sacrifice pressure relief,) the Nectar Premier Copper is part of the old Nectar line-up — which is why you can pick it up for such a bargain price in today's sale. The queen deal is okay (reduced from $1,249 to $1,061.64) but the real story here is the king. It's now only $899.40 (was $1,499), an excellent deal all round and a highly competitive price for one of the best cooling mattresses. Plus, you'll get a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
User score: ★★★★ (1,300+ reviews)
