Our favorite Sony noise-canceling headphones drop to their lowest price in this Memorial Day deal

Memorial Day sales are expected to really ramp up this week as the long weekend is now in sight. And Amazon isn’t waiting any longer to start discounting some top tech with the retailer’s current crop of savings including a sizeable discount on our pick for the best Sony headphones you can buy.

For a limited time, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale for $348 at Amazon . That’s a discount of $50 compared to the full retail price of $399, and it’s also the cheapest these highly-rated headphones have ever been. We've previously seen this deal during seasonal sales such as Black Friday.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This $50 discount at Amazon drops the headphones back down to their lowest price ever ahead of Memorial Day.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 comfortably makes our list of the best wireless headphones you can buy, ranking just behind the excellent Bose 700. These cans make the cut because of their top-notch audio quality, seriously excellent active noise cancelation, and comfortable fit. The strong battery life shouldn’t be overlooked either.

Our overwhelmingly positive Sony WH-1000XM5 review said: “Sony demonstrates across-the-board expertise in the XM5 with a great-sounding pair of headphones that has exceptional ANC performance and eco credentials.” We praised the engaging sound, great control, impressive noise cancelation and long battery life.

We’ve put the Sony WH-1000XM5 through their pacing with extensive testing and found they offer one of the best audio experiences out there. For starters, the sound quality is consistently fantastic, and with 30 hours of battery life (with ANC active) these headphones can be used all day long with battery to spare. They are a step up from the Sony WH-1000XM4 most noticeable when it comes to call quality, and aside from a somewhat bland design, we found very little to criticize.

Even with a price cut courtesy of this Amazon Memorial Day deal, there’s no way we’d classify the Sony WH-1000MX5 as some of the best cheap headphones . Nevertheless, while pretty expensive, these headphones excel in almost all areas and offer solid value for money even at a price point of $348.