Our favorite Philips Hue White smart lights just crashed to $59

If you’re thinking about getting some smart lights, this set gets our highest recommendation — and now they’re available for a big discount.

Right now, you can get the Philips Hue white ambiance starter kit for $59 , a huge savings of $60 off (or half price.) This kit contains four bulbs; by comparison, a starter kit with two bulbs would usually cost $69, so this deal provides excellent value for money and it's one of the best smart home deals we've seen.

Philips Hue white ambiance starter kit: was $119 now $59 @ Philips

This Philips smart light starter kit contains four white ambiance light bulbs. The hue of the lights can be adjusted from warm to cool to create the right ambiance in your room, and they can be controlled with your voice or remotely via the app.

These Philips Hue lights are our #1 pick for the best smart lights , thanks in no small part to the wide range of features offered in the Philips Hue mobile app. In the app, you can control each light in your house, whether it’s room-by-room or individually.

The big draw of these lights is their ambient settings, of course. You can adjust the temperature of the lights from warm to cool, and set different moods throughout the day. This means you can set them to be cool in the mornings and warm in the evenings to help send you off to sleep. Need a little extra help to wake up in the morning? Then you can set the lights to brighten slowly to mimic a sunrise.

The lights also offer a wide range of compatibility, from Alexa to Google Assistant to Nest to Apple HomeKit. To get the full lowdown, check out our Philips Hue white starter kit review .