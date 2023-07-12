Not a drill! Google Pixel Watch just crashed to lowest price ever in Prime Day deal

The Google Pixel Watch is an awesome smartwatch. So much so that after testing dozens of smartwatches, I found it's one of the best smartwatches, especially for Pixel smartphone users. The one thing that could make it better, though, is an epic Prime Day deal that drops the Pixel Watch to its lowest price yet.

Right now the Google Pixel Watch (WiFi) is $249 at Amazon. At $100 off, this is the biggest discount I've ever seen for the Pixel Watch, so now's the time to pick one up if you've had your eye on it. Want one that supports cellular coverage? The Google Pixel Watch (LTE) is $289 at Amazon, which is also an excellent deal.

Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can measure your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. Right now, you can get it for $100 off thanks to Prime Day deals.

Google's first flagship smartwatch left me seriously impressed in my Google Pixel Watch review — I consider it among the best smartwatches for Android, and it's great for those who love Fitbit fitness tracking too.

Powered by Wear OS, the Pixel Watch comes with all the major Google services built-in. Think: dedicated apps for Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Calendar as well as YouTube Music and Gmail.

When you purchase a Google Pixel Watch during Prime Day, you'll get six months of Fitbit Premium free. Fitbit Premium lets you take advantage of Daily Readiness Score, sleep tracking analysis, meditations, wellness reports and plenty more. After this, membership costs $9.99/month or $80/year. It's well worth it if you're looking to get a thorough understanding of your health.

The Pixel Watch is rated for up to 24 hours of battery life, which is rather average, but it only takes about an hour to fully charge up, so you can stay on the go. You can customize your watch with interchangeable bands, meaning it can change to fit your style, too.

The Google Pixel Watch is at its lowest price ever right now, so there's never been a better time to pick one up.