Our favorite memory foam mattress is now cheaper than it was on Black Friday

Nectar's epic Sleep Week Flash Sale in March knocked 40% off its entire range of memory foam mattresses, yielding some of the lowest prices we've ever tracked for these popular beds. If you slept on that incredible offer, we have good news – it's back! Once again, Nectar cuts 40% off all of its mattresses (opens in new tab), but you'll have to act fast because this sale ends today.

The best-selling Nectar Memory Foam mattress is now $629 for a queen. That's $70 below its previous sale price and even less than it was on Black Friday when it dropped to $669. This model tops our best memory foam mattress guide and holds second place in our overall best mattress ranking for its tremendous value. Read on for more info, or head to our Nectar Mattress review for the full low-down.

The 40% off deal applies to the full Nectar range, including the Nectar Premier Copper – one of the best cooling mattresses we've tried – and the springs-and-foam hybrid version of the Original model. Whichever you go for, you'll have a full 365-night sleep trial to make sure you love it, and Nectar ships for free with a forever warranty.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $599 now from $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Cheapest option! The original Nectar mattress is a versatile all-foam mattress that'll suit a wide range of people. In our tests, we found it delivered excellent comfort and support in all sleeping positions. The current Nectar Flash sale knocks a massive 40% off, which is the most generous deal we've seen since at least last summer. A queen size now costs $629 (which is cheaper than it was over Black Friday). The extras are outstanding for the mid-range price too – you'll get a full year's trial and forever warranty.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Premier mattress: was $1,049 now from $629 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Top upgrade! If you fancy a slight step-up from the Original model above, check out the Premier. This model sits in the middle of Nectar's US range, and features gel memory foam and phase-change material to deliver a cooler sleep compared. With 40% off, a queen size is down to $899 – that's around $100 less than you'd usually pay. And you'll also get free shipping, a forever warranty and a full year to decide if it's right for you.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Premier Copper mattress: was $1,499 now from $899 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Best for cooling! If you really struggle with overheating, this is the model to go for. In our Nectar Premier Copper review we found that the model's heat-conductive copper fibers were very effective in keeping us cool as we slept. The current offer means this mattress is much cheaper than usual – a queen is now marked down to $1,169 (over $100 less than the usual price you'd pay).

Nectar is known for its full-foam beds, but did you know hybrid versions also exist? These generally have the same design as their foam counterparts but add a layer of individually-wrapped 8-inch coils for more breathability, extra responsiveness, and steadier edge support. During this 40% off flash sale, a queen original Nectar Hybrid (opens in new tab) is $719 (was $1,199), while the queen Premier Copper Hybrid (opens in new tab) is down to $1,349 (was $2,249).

There is one trade-off to consider with such a large percent-off discount: free bedding. The steeper the bargain, the less likely Nectar is to throw in complimentary sheets and pillows. If you're so inclined, however, Nectar does reduce the price of its bedding bundle to $159 (was $599). Alternatively, you can take the money you save on your new Nectar mattress and browse this month's best bedding sales.

Missed this offer? Our Nectar mattress sales page has the best current savings. Or if you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Nectar deals in your area.